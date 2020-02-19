English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

It's Not Real! This Viral Picture of Baby Platypus Turns out to be a Clay Model

Image credit: Twitter

Twitterati went gaga over the picture and claimed it to be ‘the best thing on the internet’.

Netizens lost their calm when a Twitter user uploaded a super cute picture of what seemed like a baby platypus in someone’s palms on February 13.

For the unversed, a platypus is a semi-aquatic egg laying mammal which is found in eastern Australia.

The account called Frog Doc posted an image, alongside the caption, “Just in case you needed to see a baby platypus today. I did but didn't even know it.” In the image, the small adorable looking platypus was held by someone in their palm.

“That’s going to be on the Christmas list, forget about perfume and diamonds,” one user commented.

Another compared it to Perry, the Platypus, a famous character from the cartoon show Phineas and Ferb.

However, people soon realized that the picture looked more like a clay sculpture than a real life baby platypus and started to point it out by uploading actual snaps of the animal.

As it turned out, the picture was indeed a sculpture by Serbian artist Vladimir Matić-Kuriljov.

The artist said that it was perhaps the cutest thing he has ever made.

The original post garnered more than 3000 likes and was re-tweeted more than 800 times on the micro-blogging site.

