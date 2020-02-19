It's Not Real! This Viral Picture of Baby Platypus Turns out to be a Clay Model

Netizens lost their calm when a Twitter user uploaded a super cute picture of what seemed like a baby platypus in someone’s palms on February 13.

For the unversed, a platypus is a semi-aquatic egg laying mammal which is found in eastern Australia.

The account called Frog Doc posted an image, alongside the caption, “Just in case you needed to see a baby platypus today. I did but didn't even know it.” In the image, the small adorable looking platypus was held by someone in their palm.

Just in case you needed to see a baby platypus today. I did but didn't even know it. pic.twitter.com/RHPEnm3vuj — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) February 13, 2020

Twitterati went gaga over the picture and claimed it to be ‘the best thing on the internet’.

“That’s going to be on the Christmas list, forget about perfume and diamonds,” one user commented.

That’s going to be on the Christmas list, forget about perfume and diamonds — WalshyBFC (@walshybfc) February 14, 2020

Another compared it to Perry, the Platypus, a famous character from the cartoon show Phineas and Ferb.

Damn you, Perry The Platypus! — AnS (@kloppfanatic09) February 14, 2020

However, people soon realized that the picture looked more like a clay sculpture than a real life baby platypus and started to point it out by uploading actual snaps of the animal.

That's a doll, pic of real baby platypus below.... pic.twitter.com/RQLGmEmCip — Kay Liadan (@kliadank) February 13, 2020

As it turned out, the picture was indeed a sculpture by Serbian artist Vladimir Matić-Kuriljov.

The artist said that it was perhaps the cutest thing he has ever made.

Very cute sculpture by Vladimir Matić-Kuriljovhttps://t.co/xoCsiUAOKv — Small Microraptor (@Microrapterr) February 14, 2020

The original post garnered more than 3000 likes and was re-tweeted more than 800 times on the micro-blogging site.