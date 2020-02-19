English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

It's Official, Prateek Kuhad Does Not Read Tweets Before Retweeting Them

Image credits: File photo.

This appears to be a cold/mess situation.,

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 19, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Prateek Kuhad is trending on Twitter again. No, you've not missed out, there's not a new release yet. (We're still waiting on that.)

The reason is because multiple people are tweeting with his name. But why the sudden interest?

Prateek Kuhad does not (or so we think) read tweets before retweeting them.

People of the Internet had noticed this quite a while back, as every mention with 'Prateek Kuhad,' and not just tagged, @prateekuhad, even the ones with just mention of his name. And yes, he retweets criticism, mean tweets, drags, memes, everything.

And today, as he embarked on this spree again, the Internet simultaneously blew up. In an uncoordinated unanimous decision, everyone started tweeting random tweets with 'Prateek Kuhad' in them.

And Kuhad retweeted all of them.

No, really.

Prateek Kuhad's Twitter TimelinePrateek Kuhad's Twitter Timeline

His response?

Is it a well thought-out scheme? Is he being self-depreciative? Is he purposely doing it to create a sense of importance? Or does he...really, not read tweets?

The answer for now isn't here. But maybe he'll answer it, in less than a 100 words.

Prateek Kuhad was recently featured in former US President Barack Obama's annual list of favorite music, and even performed at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh in solidarity.

