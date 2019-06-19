It's Official, 'Puppy Eyes' Are Real and Study Shows Dogs Use it to Win You Over

If you thought that your furry friends relied on their "puppy dog eyes" to get you to do things, you were absolutely right.

For those who don't know, puppy dog eyes refer to the droopy, adorable look that dogs have when they want attention or seek treats.

A study conducted by PNAS News shows that dogs' eyes actually evolved over the years. In other words, the muscles around their eyes have evolved so as to allow them to make expressions which would endear them to human beings.

Apparently, puppy eyes plays an integral role in helping dogs bond with humans.

The muscles around the eyes help the dog create an expression which resembles that of an infant. And who can resist such a cute face, right?

Another theory proposed by the study shows that dogs may also raise their eyes to reveal the white portion of the eyeballs known as sclera. This makes their eyes look larger and generates an emotional response from humans they're interacting with.

In fact, the study also compares dogs' eyes to that of wolves. Turns out, the latter can barely move its eye balls or the said eye muscles. Scientists also believe that these eye muscles exist for the sole purpose of helping dogs win an advantage over their humans.

Not that we're complaining, anyway.