'It's Ok if You Don't Want it Back': Man Accidentally Receives Payment of Rs 2 Crore From Google

Imagine you wake up one morning and see the notification on your phone that crores have been credited to your account. What will you do? Here, in a similar incident, Sam Curry, who is a cybersecurity professional, took to Twitter and said that he was mysteriously paid nearly $250,000 by Google. However, he could not find any explanation for the same. In his tweet, he wrote, “It’s been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven’t heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch Google? (it’s OK if you don’t want it back).” As per a report by Newsweek, Curry claimed that he sometimes conducts bug bounty hunting for companies such as Google itself, this is an arrangement where people are paid to help tech firms find vulnerabilities in their software. However, he had failed to connect such a grand payment with any of his past services.

It's been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch @Google? (it's OK if you don't want it back…) pic.twitter.com/t6f7v5erli — Sam Curry (@samwcyo) September 14, 2022

With this, his suspicion that Google had sent that money by mistake turned out to be right. While speaking to NPR, a Google spokesperson said, “Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error.” He further added, “We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a man in the US was in for a pleasant shock when he noticed that $50 billion had been credited to his account by mistake, and he was, for a while, the 25th richest man in the world.

According to a report in the Daily Star, in June 2021, Darren James, a resident of Louisiana America, and his entire family were stunned when Darren saw a notification on his phone which said that his account has credited $50 billion. As soon as he checked the bank account, he couldn’t believe his own eyes as he had never seen such a huge amount.

He said that he neither earned nor given that money, it came by mistake. Darren himself previously worked as a law enforcement officer in the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and has now become a real estate agent. When he informed his bank Chase, they froze that amount after checking. That money remained in his account for about 3 days but he could not use it. After three days, that money was finally debited from the account.

