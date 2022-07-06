It's Raining Diamonds on Uranus and Neptune. Could Humans Get Them?

Among all the planets in our solar system, Uranus and Neptune tend to be the most mysterious ones. The two planets that appear to be blue in colour also seem to be quite rich with the constant rain of diamonds. In a recent podcast episode of Gravity Assist by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), astrophysicist Naomi Rowe-Gurney shared how the James Webb Space Telescope will help in unravelling some new information about the two planets and why it rains diamonds on Uranus and Neptune.

The postdoctoral research at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center explained that the high amount of methane in both Uranus and Neptune is the key factor why it rains diamonds on the two planets. Gurney said that methane consists of carbon and the pressure conditions of Neptune and Uranus are so extreme that carbon can be crushed into diamonds. “So much deeper than the levels that I look at. And inside the planet, when it gets really hot and really dense, these diamonds form and accumulate, and then they become even heavier,” said Gurney. She added that through this process it kind of rains down in the atmosphere.

However, she added that it is not the rain that one witnesses on the two planets because these pressures are extreme. Gurney also mentioned that humans will never be able to get there. “So even if these diamonds do exist, we would never be able to go and grab them.” So if you were planning on a diamond heist at Uranus or Neptune, you have to let go of that dream.

Gurney also informed that it is due to high levels of methane on both the outer planets that they appear to be blue in colour. The recent podcast episode also revealed that the Sun interacts with the methane in the atmosphere of Uranus and Neptune and it breaks down the methane into different hydrocarbons. Gurney mentioned that scientists still do not really know everything that goes on at Neptune and Uranus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.