It’s Raining Fish in San Francisco; Here is Why

You know the idiom raining cats and dogs, right? Well, now it’s raining fish. And unlike the well-known idiom which is just a figure of speech used to denote a heavy downpour, it is literal. Residents of San Francisco in the US were left baffled when they discovered thousands of small fish, anchovies, raining on their roofs all across the city.

Fish, frogs and worms being swept up by a force during rare storm surges and being dropped somewhere else are not unheard of but this case was different. According to SFGate, birds choking on their food was the reason for this unusual phenomenon.

Large birds like pelicans and seagulls that monitor the San Francisco Bay Area are now too full to eat another bountiful mouthful of the overabundant silver fish due to the anchovy population explosion.

According to the SFGate report, the birds release the tiny fish at random locations even when they continue to catch additional anchovies because they decide mid-flight that ingesting them might not be the best option.

Meanwhile, Reddit was full of stories of people sharing their experience of fish landing from the sky after a user posted about it last month.

Jim Ervin, a retired laboratory analyst at San Jose’s Environmental Services Department, recorded the anomalous surge in anchovy populations in a recent blog post.

“The monthly totals in April and May were 29 and 52, respectively,” it said. “The total number leapt to over 2,600 for the June trawls. This is the second-highest monthly total we have ever seen.”

A natural marine process known as upwelling, which is characterised by cold, nutrient-rich water coming from depths to replace warmer water at the top, maybe the cause of the extraordinarily high quantity of fish.

