It's Raining in Delhi and Desi Twitter is Overflowing With Petrichor

It rained in Delhi today, and it got Twitterati feeling all sorts of ways. Some were enjoying the cloudy skies and the thunderstorm, while others who were out on the roads were frustrated with waterlogging and traffic jams. Water pouring off a flyover in the manner of a “waterfall" captured the attention of many Twitter users, too. On August 27, the meteorological department had predicted bad weather conditions in the national capital at the start of the then upcoming week. The department also issued a yellow alert for the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and a green alert for the next two days. “Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Lodi road, IGI airport), NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF, Ghaziabad)," the official Twitter handle of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) wrote on the microblogging platform today at 9:55 a.m. IST.

From photos of overcast skies to dewy flowers, this is how Delhiites shared the rains with the rest of the country. Check out Desi Twitter’s overflow of emotions below.

A great morning thunderstorm adds 30mm to the tally. Taking the last 24 hours rainfall tally to 118mm at my observatory till 7AM. #delhirains pic.twitter.com/24WjKp9Ddz— Madhav Puri (@MadhavPuri2) September 1, 2021

Even After 5 Drops of Rain Pouring in Delhi.Uber Cab Charges-#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/de86jfZKxf — The Married Soul 👫 (@MarriedSoul) September 1, 2021

Various shades of Delhi monsoon from the same window. The green and yellow CNG auto remains constant. #DelhiRains #Delhi pic.twitter.com/9vdn4scsLm— Raj Surana (@RajSurana26) September 1, 2021

However, it was not all hunky-dory; one Twitter user shared a video and dubbed Delhi the “waterfall city". It was re-shared by many others.

Many expressed their frustration with waterlogging and traffic jams.

Incessant rain for over 24 hours has led to traffic jams at every other place in #Delhi . Here's the situation at Zakira flyover. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/EK55w0TZLy— Pankhuri (@Pankhuri_Y) September 1, 2021

From pedestrians to cyclists and motorists, #DelhiRains spare none as city roads go down and under. #DelhiRains #GalaxyA52s5G pic.twitter.com/CoacbUxlpG— Dr Poonam Singh (@DrPoona65789104) September 1, 2021

Till August 20, three districts in Delhi had recorded “deficit" or “large deficit" rainfall, while four districts had gauged “excess" precipitation so far this monsoon season, according to India Meteorological Department data. Only northeast Delhi has recorded “large deficit" rainfall — 154mm against the normal of 491.6mm since June 1 — when the monsoon season starts. East Delhi had gauged 297.8mm rainfall so far, which is 39 per cent less than normal. South Delhi (371.6mm) had also recorded 24 per cent less precipitation. On an average, the capital had received 431mm against the normal of 412.1mm precipitation since June 1. Central Delhi, which was the most rain-deficient district in India till July 11, had recorded 26 per cent more rainfall — 617.1mm against the long-period average of 491.6mm. Only north Delhi had received “large excess" rainfall — 677.7mm against the long-period average of 396.7mm. New Delhi had gauged 497.6mm precipitation, 39 per cent more than the usual amount.

