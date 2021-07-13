It's Raining Memes and Poetry on Twitter as Rains Finally Bring Respite to Delhi

The sweltering wait finally ends for Delhi as the national capital got a spell of rainfall on Tuesday. The Southwest Monsoon finally reached the capital today, 16 days behind the usual date of onset, making it the most-delayed in 19 years, according to the IMD. In 2002, monsoon had covered Delhi on July 19. “The monsoon has arrived in Delhi," senior IMD scientist K Jenamani confirmed after a spell of rains drenched parts of South Delhi Tuesday morning. As monsoon played truant in the region, Central Delhi is now the most rain-deficient district in the country, receiving only 8.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 132 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. It has recorded a shortfall of 94 per cent. Overall, Delhi has so far received 67 per cent less rainfall than normal, putting it in the category of “large deficient" states.

The IMD tweeted out the status of the rainfall received in Delhi as it started lashing the national capital.

Rain Realised (cm) over Delhi between 0700 to 0830 hrs IST of today, the 13th July 2021:Safdarjung-2.5, Ayanagar-1.3, Palam-2.4, CHO Lodi Road-1.9 and Ridge-1.0.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 13, 2021

Twitter users rushed to post their photos and videos of the Delhi rains on Tuesday morning.

A lot of memes were made by some, while others seemed to be in a poetic mood.

#DelhiRainsAfter hot sunny day, when it rains…People: pic.twitter.com/T52XmH4reP — Suraj Kr Sharma (@mesuraj7) July 13, 2021

There was also a dash of nostalgia.

Today is reminding me of this beautiful memory… 💙#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/6jWTKV4sRO— Antasa (@exuberantasa) July 13, 2021

The Twitter flurry in itself became material for memes:

As soon as the rain starts in Delhi, Twitter-#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/KJAzZGg1fk— Priti Chaudhary (@HryTweet_) July 13, 2021

However, some Twitter users weren’t all that thrilled and shared scenes of waterlogging.

An hour rain , such scenes #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/JiJPSdz1hz— Lalitha Suma Nagesh (@lalitha_nagesh) July 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for isolated places in Mumbai and Thane, while an orange alert has been issued for July 14-15 indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. A red alert has been issued for neighbouring Raigad district with likelihood of extremely heavy rain at isolated places. The IMD said monsoon was active to vigorous over most parts of Maharashtra on Sunday. Most parts of Konkan —Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada—received widespread rainfall. An orange alert has also been sounded for Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

