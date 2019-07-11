It's Raining Money, Literally: Armored Truck Spills Over 68 Lakh Rupees Cash Onto Highway

There's no such thing as a free lunch, but there certainly may be a thing like 'free money.'

Drivers on a highway in the US would probably vouch for it, too.

People driving their cars on Atlanta's busy perimeter highway were surprised when they saw flying money after a door swung open on an armored truck.

WSB Radio reported that the rain of cash prompted a dozen or more drivers to pull over on I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road, and start collecting the money.

A viral video also showed people stopping their cars and getting out of them to scoop up the bills.

By the time police arrived, the opportunists had driven off with the money. However, the opportunists may not be able to keep the money.

Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons told the radio station that taking the money off the road is most certainly a crime. They’re investigating to see how much is missing, but estimates say it is about $100,000, or INR 68,35,000.

Dunwoody Police tell me it is possible well over $100,000 in cash covered 285 West last night after a door on an armored truck came open. If you picked up any of the cash police are asking you to return it or you could be charged with theft. https://t.co/H5PaYx5nkP #11Alive pic.twitter.com/WY9gWzRj1n — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) July 10, 2019

Imma just leave this right here... pic.twitter.com/ctFZqruBdV — Kites & Flights... (@Caramelbelle) July 10, 2019

If you grabbed any of the money that spilled on I-285, you may want to return it ASAP. Dunwoody police investigators have seen the video shared on social media and will be working to identify drivers from their tag numbers. https://t.co/JYeVLa795y pic.twitter.com/lOKWw9naUO — AJC (@ajc) July 10, 2019

Some Samaritans also came forward to return the money.

Dunwoody police tell me so far 2 people have returned money they picked up on 285 yesterday. One bag had approximately $600. The other has around $2100. Both people said they saw the department's post and it didn't sit well with them to keep the money. #11Alive pic.twitter.com/qtkEa1MV6e — Joe Henke (@JoeHenke) July 10, 2019

However, it started a debate in Netizens - would they have stopped to pick up the money?

Me thinking about all that damn money on I-285 I missed out on smfh pic.twitter.com/RYHVTEH6zS — Lelouch Vi Hendrxx (@ohthats__jayy) July 10, 2019

Soooo you’re not going to pick up any!? https://t.co/GIOFWnl2jt — ♍ likeable asshole ♍ (@shortii_D) July 10, 2019

Last night, I was NOT driving on 1-285 and free money was flying all over the highway. This morning, I WAS driving on I-285 and a rock flew off of a large truck and cracked my windshield. I just.... pic.twitter.com/37hUwy4LOg — Super Saiyan Mai (@simplymaiya) July 10, 2019

Waiting on an armored truck to have a mishap in my neck of the woods... pic.twitter.com/EQHqgscFYj — Simby (@SimLuv1) July 10, 2019

yo let them keep it, they earned it https://t.co/SpIm1Sadxt — tvde. (@vibedemands) July 10, 2019

How would they possibly know who took what?! https://t.co/Z8F9ZwqdFm — Jasmine (@U_lovemex3) July 10, 2019

There may be, after all, no such thing as free money.