»
2-min read

It's Raining Money, Literally: Armored Truck Spills Over 68 Lakh Rupees Cash Onto Highway

A viral video also showed people stopping their cars and getting out of them to scoop up the bills.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 8:40 AM IST
Image Credits: Reddit/Twitter.
Image Credits: Reddit/Twitter.
Loading...

There's no such thing as a free lunch, but there certainly may be a thing like 'free money.'

Drivers on a highway in the US would probably vouch for it, too.

People driving their cars on Atlanta's busy perimeter highway were surprised when they saw flying money after a door swung open on an armored truck.

WSB Radio reported that the rain of cash prompted a dozen or more drivers to pull over on I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road, and start collecting the money.

A viral video also showed people stopping their cars and getting out of them to scoop up the bills.

Spilled money on I-285 in Atlanta from r/WTF

By the time police arrived, the opportunists had driven off with the money. However, the opportunists may not be able to keep the money.

Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons told the radio station that taking the money off the road is most certainly a crime. They’re investigating to see how much is missing, but estimates say it is about $100,000, or INR 68,35,000.

Some Samaritans also came forward to return the money.

However, it started a debate in Netizens - would they have stopped to pick up the money?

There may be, after all, no such thing as free money.

