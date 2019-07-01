It's so Hot in California that Mussels Are Getting Cooked in Their Shells
The shocking new development comes as years of research on marine and ocean health has focused of rising water temperatures due to global warming and its effects on marine life.
The shocking new development comes as years of research on marine and ocean health has focused of rising water temperatures due to global warming and its effects on marine life.
A record-breaking heat wave across California, in June, is causing the largest mussels deaths in at least 15 years in Bodega Head, a small headland on the northern California bay and across roughly 140 miles of coastline.
According to news published in The Guardian, Jackie Jackie , who is the marine reserve research coordinator there, scores of mussels have just roasted in their beds, their shells gaping and scorched and their meats cooked through.
Jackie says that the rock-bound mussels die-off could affect the rest of the seashore ecosystem as well.
Speaking to The Guardian, Jackie explained that since mussels are a foundation species, something akin to trees, they provide shelter and habitat for a lot of animals. Thus when the core habitat gets hit, it ripples throughout the rest of the system.
The shocking new development comes as years of research on marine and ocean health has focused of rising water temperatures due to global warming and its effects on marine life. Rising temperatures are seeing coral suffering, starfish melting and now shellfish breaking down.
While University of British Columbia biologist Christopher Harley had documented a similar event at Bodega Head in 2004, however, he and Jackie believe this one was probably bigger.
Incidentally, a Bodega Bay 60 mile north of San Francisco, is where Alfred Hitchcock’s environmental horror movie “The Birds” was filmed.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indo-French Joint Air Exercise Garuda-VI Begins, Sukhoi Su30MKI, Rafale to Battle it Out: Watch Video
- Borderline Sexual Content Common on TikTok And Likee Could Soon Make Its Way to Your WhatsApp
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD And HD STBs: Is it Competition, or Challenge from Netflix And Hotstar?
- WATCH | You Guys Wanted Rishabh Pant! - Rohit's Hilarious Response Leaves Media in Splits
- Bangladesh Doctor Says Transferred to Rural Area for Criticising Skipper Mortaza
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s