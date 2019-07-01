It's so Hot in California that Mussels Are Getting Cooked in Their Shells

A record-breaking heat wave across California, in June, is causing the largest mussels deaths in at least 15 years in Bodega Head, a small headland on the northern California bay and across roughly 140 miles of coastline.

According to news published in The Guardian, Jackie Jackie , who is the marine reserve research coordinator there, scores of mussels have just roasted in their beds, their shells gaping and scorched and their meats cooked through.

Jackie says that the rock-bound mussels die-off could affect the rest of the seashore ecosystem as well.

Speaking to The Guardian, Jackie explained that since mussels are a foundation species, something akin to trees, they provide shelter and habitat for a lot of animals. Thus when the core habitat gets hit, it ripples throughout the rest of the system.

The shocking new development comes as years of research on marine and ocean health has focused of rising water temperatures due to global warming and its effects on marine life. Rising temperatures are seeing coral suffering, starfish melting and now shellfish breaking down.

While University of British Columbia biologist Christopher Harley had documented a similar event at Bodega Head in 2004, however, he and Jackie believe this one was probably bigger.

Incidentally, a Bodega Bay 60 mile north of San Francisco, is where Alfred Hitchcock’s environmental horror movie “The Birds” was filmed.