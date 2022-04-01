BuzzFix: It's Spooktober and the Internet Just Went into Halloween Mode

For most of the world, autumn just arrived: in the real world, leaves are falling and it’s pumpkin spice season. On the Internet too, the theme just changed to orange and white - its officially Spooktober. The month of October leading upto Halloween on the 31st is a special month on the Internet - for a lot of countries which do not even celebrate Halloween (like India) its a way to be globally part of the leading up to the day. The Internet term becomes more than just a change in aesthetics, and more about a sense of community.

What is spooktober?

Urban Dictionary defines ‘Spooktober’ as: The month of October, and the best time of the year. When all memes become Halloween-themed and everything is full of skeletons and spooks. The word is a conglomeration of the words “spooky" and “October", and it’s called that because of how spooky this month is - and especially Halloween.

How did spooktober start?

While its unclear where or when exactly the phrase originated, Disney Channel had a role in it. From the mid-2000s, Disney would play

Halloween-themed movies through the month. While these were called “Hauntober," Hauntober Fest," “Halloween Month," and “Wiz-tober," it is possible this theme was misremebered as ‘Spooktober.’ According to Know Your Meme,in 2012, tweets referring to Disney Channel’s Halloween specials referred to the events as “Spooktober."

The following year, in 2013, YouTubers making content for the month specifically using the phrase which then began appearing on YouTube as makeup tutorials and Halloween-themed decorations.

In the following years, it gained popularity, and in 2016, the YouTube channel SmellyBellyTV gained over 3 million views with a Halloween-themed video of their family.

The term caught on and stuck. In 2018, on October 1st, 2018, a post about the upcoming “Spooktober" memes gained over 2,900 points in /r/dankmemes, reported Know Your Meme. Another post making a fake petition for updoots and downdoots in “Spooktober" posted September 29th, 2018 gained over 15,000 points.

What’s happening this year?

With reels, Spooktober has shifted base from YouTube to Instagram, Pumpkin spice latte recipes, pumpkin art, and halloween costume ideas, along with decor and things to do has arrived on the platform that is turning fall colours. With Spooktober, a new track, Oh Klahoma by Jack Stauber from 2017 is also back. On the track, people have started dressing up as the old cloth white ghost.

At the time of writing this (October 8) there are already 11 thousand reels to the track. The track itself is blowing up on YouTube, which started from last year when the ghost photoshoot challenge first made its appearance. The song, however, isn’t spooky. The lyrics go, “Tears falling down at the party/Saddest little baby in the room/Fears, tell me fears, don’t get me started." The only part with even a mention of something remotely scary is the literal word ‘scare’ in the sentence, “I get a little grey hair for every scare you share." Last year, when the trend has originated, there was also a division in response to it, with some mentioning it was eerily similar to KKK connotations. This year, however, the Spooktober ghost challenge trend has returned minus the negative response for the most part.

