It's Spotify Wrapped Season and Bollywood's Pritam is Mysteriously on Everyone's List

It’s that time of the year again: half of the Internet’s population will be loud and proud about their Spotify Wrapped lists (unless you’ve been obsessively listening to the same 3 songs throughout your life like some of us) and the other half will loudly declare how they couldn’t care any less about said Spotify Wrapped lists. This year’s lists, from how it appears on Twitter, featured many of the old favourites like Taylor Swift and Justin Beiber as well as newer artists like Olivia Rodrigo smashing the charts. However, what stood out and got trending on Twitter was the curious appearance of Bollywood’s own Pritam on way too many lists. In fact, as per a NDTV report, Pritam was the second most streamed artist in India, second only to Arijit Singh and preceding the maestro himself, AR Rahman.

What was happening there? Are we really not over our old Bollywood sad song phase? Is there a glitch?

There were plenty of people claiming they couldn’t figure out what Pritam was doing on their lists, but let’s be honest: Pritam has given us plenty of musical gems and he deserves all the love he’s getting.

listen why is Pritam even on my list??? i don’t listen to him???that much?? mans in every second persons chart or what pic.twitter.com/N7fD8AZ3xS— sanj (@sanjj666) December 1, 2021

People wondering why Pritam is everyone's #1 artist.Meanwhile whole Jannat album : pic.twitter.com/X1XKmfHCsh— Dev (@Mohali_Monster) December 2, 2021

not pritam in the middle 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/i3F9dGZykC— 🐈 (@DI0RKIMM) December 1, 2021

pritam ne wrapped fixing kari hai— Sukriti (@sukstobeyou) December 1, 2021

pritam da after realising that he is almost everyone's top artist-#spotifywrapped2021 pic.twitter.com/QrC9WhZVap— anshika (@mightjd13) December 2, 2021

Pritam in everyone’s top artists list pic.twitter.com/xwkWt1Bgxu— afre?n (@onlibiryani) December 1, 2021

i expected lorde to be one of my top artists instead of pritam hmm pic.twitter.com/tsINF4UAEn— 🍖 || MANNAT YEAR💘💗💖💕 (@m4nhat3r_) December 1, 2021

Every year, Spotify reveals the top music and podcasts streamed globally. The top spot this year, for the second time in a row, was occupied by Puerto Rican Reggaeton star Bad Bunny, who became the most streamed artist with 9.1 billion streams and all of that without even releasing a new album this year. Bad Bunny was followed by — no surprise there- Taylor Swift. With the most ardent and sincere fan base, BTS occupied the third position. They were followed by Drake and Justin Beiber, in that order. The most streamed song globally was, unsurprisingly, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’ and the most streamed album, too, was Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’.

If you’re one of the people who didn’t have time amidst a hectic year to jump onto the Spotify Wrapped bandwagon, you’ve got many on your team too. One Twitter user quipped, “To all the young people out there who haven’t gotten the Spotify Wrapped results they were hoping for, just remember that there’s no wrong path. I left school without a single Spotify Wrapped to my name and, hey, I seem to be doing okay." Spotify shared the message and tweeted that it was an important one.

