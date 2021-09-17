'It's Surreal': Money Heist's 'Tokyo' Ursula Corbero Reacts to Artworks By Desi Artists

One must be living under a rock if they do not know about La Casa Da Papel, a.k.a., Money Heist. Originally from Spain, the show has effortlessly crossed international boundaries to become a global phenomenon. Enjoying immense popularity all across the world, the show gained millions of fans in India alone. Since the release of season 5 of this marvellous creation, people have been flooding the Internet with tributes to the show in different and creative ways, like Mumbai Police Band playing ‘Bella Ciao’ and a group raising awareness about the vaccine using the theme song.

Recently, Netflix India released a reaction video on various artworks sketched, penned, sprayed, and painted by some of the many fans in India. And, the one giving the reaction was none other than our beloved Tokyo. Ursula Corbero, who plays the character on the show, had collaborated with Netflix to give her reactions to the fantastic art pieces dedicated to her and the show.

The first in line was a sketch inspired by visual artist Jose Manansala, attached to which, was a letter. Corbero was mesmerised by the artwork and especially loved how the hair was drawn. She said, “They’ve made me look more beautiful. I’m flattered.”

Next up was a colourful neon-based artwork created by a Mumbai-based artist, Tanya Eden. Corbero tells how everything to do with colours and neon drives her crazy. “This is so cute. And they’ve made me look younger,” she said.

The following art by ArtFlaw by Anshita left Corbero with a broad smile as it features her and Alba Flores, the actor who plays Nairobi. She remembers how small Alba makes her look and says, “She’s very tall, Alba.”

Corbero was especially impressed by this contemporary piece by Ayush Kalra, featuring Tokyo and Nairobi in an all-Indian shade. The background was filled with colourful patterns, and the caption said, “Let the Matriarchy Begin.”. “It’s incredible. It’s the best,” Corbero exclaimed.

A wall art painted in Assam, too, impressed Corbero. The artwork involved a picture of the Professor, hiding half his face behind the famous Dali mask. It is here when the actress tells about her love for Graffiti and how it fascinates her. Following this was another wall painting, and this time it was remarkable Salvador Dali Mask under the red hoodie. Corbero wondered how surreal is the fact that walls in India are covered with elements of Money Heist.

Money Heist fans must be elated to get validation for their beautiful works from Tokyo itself. What do you think about these “surreal” artworks?

