'It's the Player's Stupidity': Michael Vaughan Weighs in on Jos Buttler's Stump Mic Controversy

With Jos Buttler questioning the need for viewers to have access to the audio from stump microphones, former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that if a player is caught swearing, it's his stupidity and nothing else.

"For what's it worth...I think having the stump mics turned up has added to cricket broadcasts & given the viewer an insight into players/tactics & some banter... If a player swears and abuses someone and it's caught, surely it's the player's stupidity not the fact we have stump mics!" Vaughan tweeted on Tuesday.

A rare occasion but cricket fans on Twitter seconded Vaughan's thoughts.

I agree. They should stay on for the viewers. If you can't control your mouth, it's not mic's fault. — TTT (@CricketFanaticc) January 13, 2020

Yep. The problem imo is people being too sensitive. Everybody has heard and used swear words before, it shouldn’t be offensive to anyone. And if you haven’t heard those words before then you’re probably a child and don’t even know what it means! — Ye stan (@nowty88) January 14, 2020

Agree. And Buttler should have received a much harsher penalty than 15% of his match fee. I dare say the penalty would have been more severe had an Australian carried on in the same way. — Heidi (@boxingroo205) January 14, 2020

It adds to the spectacle, we understand more of what is going on around the batsman. We hear the witty, we hear the banal, we hear the irritating, and we also get to hear who is unacceptable. — Stephen Crook (@BarmiesNiagara) January 14, 2020

Have loved it. As for swear words, sadly these days you’ll hear worse at the local shopping centre. Have really enjoyed the banter coming through, Paine and Pant babysitting convo was gold. — Phil K (@philthy_15) January 14, 2020

Others felt that the words that came out of the mouth of Buttler weren't just a "banter".

What Jos did wasn’t banter by any means. It was not taken well by Vern as well. When you know the other person isn’t liking, you shouldn’t have continued. Even Ben added fuel to it. — 🇮🇳 Soumya Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@SarkarSpeaking) January 14, 2020

No banter in what Buttler said. That was plain nastiness directed at a class act of a player. Like Clarke telling Anderson he was going to break his arm.Banter, sure...but not nastiness. And I think that’s what the stump mic shows up too. — CraigV (@CraigVee) January 14, 2020

Buttler, who was fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his expletive-laden on-field rant during the second Test against South Africa, said that in Test cricket emotions run high, and although for players, these things don't mean anything, for the viewers it goes out as a bad message.

"In Test cricket, there is high emotion at times. There can be things said that don't mean anything, but for the viewers at home it can come across very poorly," he said.

"It is a tough one. We understand that it adds to the viewer experience to have stump mics to hear a bit of what goes on.

"But I think the players like the thinking of what happens on the field, stays on the field, and isn't heard necessarily by everyone at home," he said.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, however, has called for players to act more responsibly on the language they use as children consider them "heroes".

"Abusing on the field is not healthy. My kids ask me papa (father) what did he say after getting him out. I had to lower the (TV) volume and remove eye contact with my child," Sehwag said while delivering the seventh Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Lecture at the BCCI Awards in Mumbai on Sunday.

(With IANS inputs)

