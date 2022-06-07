'It's Very Uncommon': US Woman Gives Birth To Identical Twins Three Days Apart

In what can be considered a very rare incident, a woman pregnant with twins gave birth to one of them, while she was still pregnant with the second daughter. The twin daughters were born three days apart.

Carmen Martinez from Texas was admitted to a hospital on February 28 after her water broke. Carmen was showing signs of early labour when she was admitted. On March 7, she gave birth to Grace Hernandez, followed by Isabella Rose Hernandez on March 10. While Grace was born and had good chances of survival, Isabella was not quite ready.

The doctors advised Carmen to delay the delivery for as long as possible so that the second child gets more time to get developed. To increase the chances of survival, Carmen stayed in bed, after delivering one baby, and endured pain so that her second child could grow stronger. Recollecting her memories from March 7, she said, “I really did not know how to comprehend what just happened – I am like I just had a baby and I am still pregnant,” reported kxan.

She held both her babies in for roughly 10 days so that their chance of survival gets better. Finally, on March 10, she gave birth to her second daughter. While a typical human pregnancy takes 40 weeks, Grace was born at 24 weeks and four days, while Bella was born at 25 weeks.

The births of the daughters were even more special for father Johnny Hernandez, who share his birthday with daughter Isabella on March 10. “I was 36 when I had Gabby (Grace) and I was 37 when I had Isabella,” said Hernandez. Addressing the rarity of the incident, Dr Len Tadvick, Hendrick Health OBGYN, said, “I have only seen this one other time in my career.”

Another such incident happened in California where two twins were born 15 minutes apart. While one child was born on December 31, 2021 at 11:45 PM, the other was born as soon as the calendar hit January 1, 2022.

