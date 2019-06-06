Ivanka Trump and Jared’s Photo is Reminding Everyone of Creepy Twins From ‘The Shining’
The picture featured Ivanka and her husband, Jared as they gazed outside the Buckingham Palace window. Weirdly enough, neither Ivanka nor Jared seem to have any expression on their faces. Instead, they're staring out of the window with a steel gaze.
The picture featured Ivanka and her husband, Jared as they gazed outside the Buckingham Palace window. Weirdly enough, neither Ivanka nor Jared seem to have any expression on their faces. Instead, they're staring out of the window with a steel gaze.
On Monday, Donald Trump and his family kicked off their UK visit the purpose of which was to improve bilateral relations between the nations. As part of the visit, Trump was invited to the Buckingham Palace along with his family.
Now everything seemed to go off perfectly, until one particular picture of Jared and Ivanka Trump began circulating on social media. And we kid you not, the photo is enough to give anyone goosebumps.
The picture featured Ivanka and her husband, Jared as they gazed outside the Buckingham Palace window. Weirdly enough, neither Ivanka nor Jared seem to have any expression on their faces. Instead, they're staring out of the window with a steel gaze.
What they're looking at, we'll never know. But this is the stuff of nightmares, as numerous Twitter users have claimed. In fact, Tweeple are even comparing the picture to an iconic scene in the cult horror film, 'The Shining.'
Remember that eerie scene where the twins stare at Jack Nicholson without uttering a single word. I assure you, that is the scariest scene in the whole film. And I hate to agree, but the picture of Ivanka and Jared is uncannily similar to that particular scene.
This is what Twitterati had to say:
The creepy neighbors who homeschool their 17 kids and keep all the curtains drawn and just stare at you unloading groceries pic.twitter.com/Z242wMBMLt— Red™️ (@Redpainter1) June 3, 2019
This photo of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Tr*mp watching Donald and Melania be welcomed to Buckingham Palace is what my actual nightmares look like. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/0lh0gfa8bI— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) June 3, 2019
Very excited to see Stanley Kubrick’s long lost masterpiece, The Dimming. pic.twitter.com/wonhkRFaLF— Peter Birkenhead (@peterbirkenhead) June 3, 2019
Looks like a scene from The Others... (Ivanka Trump and her Husband pictured at Buckingham Palace today - terrifying). #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/9OTIE7kCf9— Nina Parker (@NinaParker) June 3, 2019
The new Omen movie looks lit pic.twitter.com/wfVMHPlGcb— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) June 3, 2019
I see the creepy twins from The Shining have been given a grown up reboot https://t.co/2jjfWDcRo8— Eduardo M. Freyre the 1st (@whtbllnking) June 4, 2019
I didn’t know they were remaking The Shining! Terrifying! #IvankaTrump #Trump pic.twitter.com/6UOV2Egwl4— Meredith Lee (@meralee727) June 3, 2019
gonna give The Shining reboot a miss I think pic.twitter.com/KlLUrtLryu— dave M ❄️ (@davemacladd) June 4, 2019
Deleted scene from The Shining pic.twitter.com/3jRhCoK0Lu— Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) June 3, 2019
This is what watching too many horror films does to you! Like many said, Kubrick's classic is coming back to haunt us, in broad daylight, in the form of Ivanka and Jared. Time to run?
Also Watch
-
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border on Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shortest Horror Story: Stephen King Creeps Out Twitterati in 215 Characters
- China Has Already Awarded 5G Licenses, While Mobile Operators in India Debate The 5G Spectrum Price
- Upcoming MINI Electric Pulls a Boeing Aircraft in New Teaser Video - Watch Video
- Ngidi & Phehlukwayo Game of Perfect Pairs Ends in Stalemate!
- Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s