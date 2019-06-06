Ivanka Trump and Jared’s Photo is Reminding Everyone of Creepy Twins From ‘The Shining’

On Monday, Donald Trump and his family kicked off their UK visit the purpose of which was to improve bilateral relations between the nations. As part of the visit, Trump was invited to the Buckingham Palace along with his family.

Now everything seemed to go off perfectly, until one particular picture of Jared and Ivanka Trump began circulating on social media. And we kid you not, the photo is enough to give anyone goosebumps.

The picture featured Ivanka and her husband, Jared as they gazed outside the Buckingham Palace window. Weirdly enough, neither Ivanka nor Jared seem to have any expression on their faces. Instead, they're staring out of the window with a steel gaze.

What they're looking at, we'll never know. But this is the stuff of nightmares, as numerous Twitter users have claimed. In fact, Tweeple are even comparing the picture to an iconic scene in the cult horror film, 'The Shining.'

Remember that eerie scene where the twins stare at Jack Nicholson without uttering a single word. I assure you, that is the scariest scene in the whole film. And I hate to agree, but the picture of Ivanka and Jared is uncannily similar to that particular scene.

This is what Twitterati had to say:

The creepy neighbors who homeschool their 17 kids and keep all the curtains drawn and just stare at you unloading groceries pic.twitter.com/Z242wMBMLt — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) June 3, 2019

This photo of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Tr*mp watching Donald and Melania be welcomed to Buckingham Palace is what my actual nightmares look like. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/0lh0gfa8bI — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) June 3, 2019

This is what watching too many horror films does to you! Like many said, Kubrick's classic is coming back to haunt us, in broad daylight, in the form of Ivanka and Jared. Time to run?