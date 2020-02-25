Ivanka Trump 'Awed' by the Grandeur and Beauty of the Majestic Taj Mahal

It was love in the air as Ivanka Trump, in a Proenza Schouler floral printed dress, took a stroll at the Taj Mahal with her husband Jared Kushner on Monday.

Proenza Schouler is a women's wear and accessories brand founded in New York in 2002 by designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

"Taj Mahal. The beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring!" she posted on her Instagram page.

"And so are you, keep fighting the good fight," posted a follower on her Instagram page.

In a nod to sustainable fashion, Ivanka wore a repeat Proenza Schouler dress which she wore on her visit to Argentina back in 2019.

"Kya baat hai. Beautiful," posted another follower.

In a Sunday tweet, Ivanka said she is honoured to return to India.

"Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honoured to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!" Ivanka tweeted.

Ivanka visited India to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad in November 2017, and had dinner with global delegates at the Taj Falaknuma Palace.

She praised Modi for proving that "transformational change is possible".

Not just the daughter Trump but US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were treated to a guided tour of the Taj Mahal on Monday as they arrived in Agra during their two-day maiden visit to India.

The First Couple walked hand-in-hand towards the 17th-century monument of love built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

They posed at the iconic bench, known as the ‘Diana Bench’ after Princess Diana cut a lonely figure in front of the Taj Mahal in 1992. Trump and Melania, however, did not sit on the bench and proceeded towards the mausoleum.

Leaving a message in the visitors’ book, Trump said the Taj Mahal is representative of India’s “rich and diverse beauty”.

“The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you India,” he said.

(With IANS inputs)