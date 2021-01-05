News18 Logo

Ivanka Trump Has Everyone Scratching their Heads with Selfie with Donald Trump on Way to Georgia
2-MIN READ

Ivanka Trump Has Everyone Scratching their Heads with Selfie with Donald Trump on Way to Georgia

Ivanka Trump's selfie with dad while on way to Georgia.

Ivanka, who is also the White House advisor, posted a selfie with her father while they were aboard the Air Force One on the way to a rally in Georgia on Monday.

Buzz Staff

Outgoing US president's daughter Ivanka Trump has confused the Twitterati with her latest tweet where shared a picture of her with her father while they were on way to Georgia. Ivanka, who is also the White House advisor, posted a selfie with her father while they were aboard the Air Force One on the way to a rally in Georgia on Monday.

"Get out and vote Georgia," she wrote. But what left the netizens confused was the tags that she added. Ivanka tagged the Republican Party, Georgia senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and White House aide Dan Scavino Jr. But instead of her father, she tagged singer/actor and former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Meat Loaf.

The confusion seems to have stemmed from the fact that Loaf like Trump uses "Real" with his username on Twitter. But did Ivanka not see before posting?

The tweet soon became viral as people noticed the wrong tag with the picture. The tweet picked up so much that the singer's name started trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Trump has reiterated his allegations of rigged elections and has said that he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency. Joe Biden who won the US presidential elections in November 2020 is set to take oath on January 20. Trump urged the Republican voters in north Georgia to vote in Tuesday’s special election that will determine which party controls the Senate.

“The stakes in this election could not be higher,” he said while speaking in Dalton.


