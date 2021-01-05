Ivanka Trump Has Everyone Scratching their Heads with Selfie with Donald Trump on Way to Georgia

Outgoing US president's daughter Ivanka Trump has confused the Twitterati with her latest tweet where shared a picture of her with her father while they were on way to Georgia. Ivanka, who is also the White House advisor, posted a selfie with her father while they were aboard the Air Force One on the way to a rally in Georgia on Monday.

"Get out and vote Georgia," she wrote. But what left the netizens confused was the tags that she added. Ivanka tagged the Republican Party, Georgia senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and White House aide Dan Scavino Jr. But instead of her father, she tagged singer/actor and former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Meat Loaf.

Off to Georgia with Dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zm7Zk6l6wo — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 4, 2021

The confusion seems to have stemmed from the fact that Loaf like Trump uses "Real" with his username on Twitter. But did Ivanka not see before posting?

The tweet soon became viral as people noticed the wrong tag with the picture. The tweet picked up so much that the singer's name started trending on Twitter.

One assumes Ivanka Trump did not mean to tag Grammy winning musical artist Meat Loaf in the selfie she took with the President aboard AF1, en route to tonight’s rally in GA, but at this point in the cycle a surprise Meat Loaf appearance wouldn’t even be *today’s* weirdest thing. pic.twitter.com/qQa4AtouLa — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) January 5, 2021

she accidentally tagged meatloaf instead of her dad lmao https://t.co/vHgRq2UXg6 pic.twitter.com/2WuPuTsCOb — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 5, 2021

Why is Meat Loaf tagged in this photo? https://t.co/UpgvpGaL42 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 4, 2021

I would just like to point out that she didn’t tag her dad in this picture. However, she did tag Meat Loaf. I feel like there is some symbolism in that. https://t.co/Mfod6E7GNf — Emma Silverman (@EmmaSilverman1) January 5, 2021

Them: 2021 is going to be different!January 4: Ivanka Trump tags Meat Loaf in a picture of her father. Me: pic.twitter.com/LO8H67pbvn — Mike Schaffer 🏠 (@mikeschaffer) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Trump has reiterated his allegations of rigged elections and has said that he would “fight like hell” to hold on to the presidency. Joe Biden who won the US presidential elections in November 2020 is set to take oath on January 20. Trump urged the Republican voters in north Georgia to vote in Tuesday’s special election that will determine which party controls the Senate.

“The stakes in this election could not be higher,” he said while speaking in Dalton.