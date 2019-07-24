Ivanka Trump Just Referred to Boris Johnson as the New Prime Minister of 'United Kingston'
In a tweet, Ivanka congratulated Boris Johnson, the new Prime Minister of Britain, and referred to him as the new "Prime Minister of United Kingston."
In a tweet, Ivanka congratulated Boris Johnson, the new Prime Minister of Britain, and referred to him as the new "Prime Minister of United Kingston."
Apparently, typos and spelling mistakes are something you inherit from family.
Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump (it wouldn't be exaggeration to call him the king of typos and absurd spellings, would it?), congratulated the new Prime Minister of United Kingston. This just negates everything I'd studied in geography classes back in school.
In a tweet, Ivanka congratulated Boris Johnson, the new Prime Minister of Britain, and referred to him as the new "Prime Minister of United Kingston." Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May as the new Prime Minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday.
This is eerily similar to the time Trump referred to Prince Charles as the Prince of Whales. Although Ivanka deleted the tweet almost instantly, it quickly went galore and for those searching for it, look no further. The internet never forgets.
The internet never forgets. Is the United Kingston next to Whales? pic.twitter.com/6IAtq7vBmN— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 23, 2019
I preferred United Kingston. pic.twitter.com/S35HNHUXx7— Damon Evans (@damocrat) July 23, 2019
United Kingston. pic.twitter.com/1KedOEck1l— Damon Evans (@damocrat) July 23, 2019
What happened to the United Kingston? You left in a hurry and now your cup of covfefe is going cold.— Richard Littler (@richard_littler) July 23, 2019
I’m sure Boris is also looking forward to a special relationship with the United Steaks pic.twitter.com/gRzyoRv8hO— edna mode (@mellamomango) July 23, 2019
It's high time the Trumps brushed up on their world geography.
