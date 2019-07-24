Take the pledge to vote

Ivanka Trump Just Referred to Boris Johnson as the New Prime Minister of 'United Kingston'

In a tweet, Ivanka congratulated Boris Johnson, the new Prime Minister of Britain, and referred to him as the new "Prime Minister of United Kingston."

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Ivanka Trump Just Referred to Boris Johnson as the New Prime Minister of 'United Kingston'
In a tweet, Ivanka congratulated Boris Johnson, the new Prime Minister of Britain, and referred to him as the new "Prime Minister of United Kingston."
Apparently, typos and spelling mistakes are something you inherit from family.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump (it wouldn't be exaggeration to call him the king of typos and absurd spellings, would it?), congratulated the new Prime Minister of United Kingston. This just negates everything I'd studied in geography classes back in school.

In a tweet, Ivanka congratulated Boris Johnson, the new Prime Minister of Britain, and referred to him as the new "Prime Minister of United Kingston." Boris Johnson replaced Theresa May as the new Prime Minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday.

This is eerily similar to the time Trump referred to Prince Charles as the Prince of Whales. Although Ivanka deleted the tweet almost instantly, it quickly went galore and for those searching for it, look no further. The internet never forgets.

It's high time the Trumps brushed up on their world geography.

