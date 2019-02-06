Ivanka Trump Responds To Look-Alike Who Cleans Crumbs As Part Of Art Exhibit

“We enjoy throwing the crumbs for Ivanka to vacuum. That is the icky truth at the center of the work. It’s funny, it’s pleasurable, it makes us feel powerful, and we want to do it more.” ⁦Let’s go to DC and toss some! @JadedCreative⁩ https://t.co/usMgqneGjy — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 4, 2019

Although art that engages in political satire is important, neither would we see Ivanka vacuuming, nor would she go after crumbs. It would be a more realistic to see her counting money and/or like Marie-Antoinette telling the viewers to eat cake https://t.co/h3FRjegYq1 — Jeffrey Ian Ross (@jeffreyianross) February 5, 2019

@IvankaTrump working tirelessly to clean up the Democrat's messes. Art in the eye of the beholder. https://t.co/eqmZh3xqz7 #DrainTheSwamp — Bonita Jones (@BonitaJ0707) February 5, 2019

Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up. I choose the latter. https://t.co/MFri4xKhNI — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 5, 2019

Ivanka, I would encourage you to see the piece and form your own direct response. I would be happy to arrange for you to do it alone with none of the media circus that has formed around it. Not knocking anyone down. Exploring complicated subjects we all care about. — Jennifer Rubell (@jenniferrubell) February 5, 2019