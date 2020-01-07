Ivanka Trump Thanks US Secret Service for Helping Her Avoid 'Major Parenting Fail'
Ivanka was saved from one such major mishap when the US Secret Service stepped in to help her.
Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, is a successful businesswoman. However, her responsibilities do not end at being a topnotch official. Ivanka is also mother to three, two sons and a daughter. She tries her best to manage her time and attention to both the responsibilities; however, there are some unavoidable mistakes at times.
Recently, Ivanka was saved from one such major mishap when the US Secret Service stepped in to help her. Ivanka, 38, did not forget to thank them for the services.
Reportedly, the young lady, who was busy celebrating the holiday season with her father and family at the President's Mar-A-Lago estate, landed in Washington DC on Sunday. Everything was fine until he son decided to step out of the plane all by himself. Luckily, he was saved in time.
Sharing the picture of his son Theodore James Kushner, Ivanka wrote, “Theo busted attempting a stealth exit from AF1 last night while I was distracted prying melted M&Ms out of my daughters hands. Thanks to the US Secret Service I narrowly avoided a major parenting fail! Hat tip to the eagle eyed photographers who busted my boy in action!”
Theo busted attempting a stealth exit from AF1 last night while I was distracted prying melted M&Ms out of my daughter’s hands. Thanks to the US Secret Service I narrowly avoided a major parenting fail! 😅 Hat tip to the eagle eyed photographers who busted my boy in action!
In the picture, the giggling 3-year-old could be seen trying to run off the plane as a Secret Service agent jumped into action to hold him back.
