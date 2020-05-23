Ivanka Trump Thinks 15-Year-Old from Gurugram Forced to Carry Injured Dad on Cycle is 'Beautiful'

The news of a 15-year-old girl Jyoti Kumari taking her injured father to home in Bihar's Darbhanga -- 1,200 km from Gurugram, on a bicycle during the lockdown, has impressed US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump. However, the tweet was trolled by netizens in Indians who slammed her glorifying the migrant workers' poverty as a "beautiful feat".

Praising Jyoti, Ivanka on Friday shared the news on Twitter and said the "beautiful feat of endurance and love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation".

She tweeted, "15-yr-old Jyoti Kumari, carried her wounded father to their home village on the back of her bicycle covering +1,200 km over 7 days. This beautiful feat of endurance and love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation!"

15 yr old Jyoti Kumari, carried her wounded father to their home village on the back of her bicycle covering +1,200 km over 7 days.



This beautiful feat of endurance & love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation!🇮🇳 https://t.co/uOgXkHzBPz — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 22, 2020

Responding to Ivanka, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said: "Her poverty and desperation are being glorified as if Jyoti rode 1,200 km for the thrill of it. Government failed her, that''s hardly something to trumpet as an achievement."

Jyoti and her father lived in Gurugram in Haryana. Her father Mohan Paswan was injured in an accident during the lockdown, leaving him unable to go home.

Following this, on May 10, Jyoti left along with her father from Gurugram on a bicycle for Darbhanga. She arrived home on May 16.

While the incident "impressed" Ivanka, many on Twitter were left stunned after the tweet which seemed to dismiss the migrant's struggle as a marvellous feat of the "Indian people" and the cryptic "cycling federation".

Soon she'll give weight loss prizes to starving migrant workers. — saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) May 22, 2020

"Let them eat cake." — Sonali (@SonaliKokra) May 23, 2020

Your father's good friend is responsible for the pain that forced her to do this. — saliltripathi (@saliltripathi) May 22, 2020

This is not an 'Aww' moment. Its a 'Haww' moment for India. — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) May 22, 2020

ज्योति पासवान की ये कहानी शौर्य और जज्बे के साथ उस बदहाली और तकलीफ को भी दिखाती है, जो भारत का सच है.



कामना कीजिए कि भारत से ऐसी कहानियां दुनिया तक न पहुंचे.



विश्व की 17% आबादी भारत में रहती है. इनके कल्याण के बिना विश्व का कल्याण नामुकिन है. भारत HDI में 130वें नंबर पर है. — Dilip Mandal (@Profdilipmandal) May 23, 2020

Cycling federation !!!!!! — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) May 22, 2020

