Ivanka Trump Took Kids to Elon Musk's SpaceX Launch Even as NASA Told Everyone to Stay Home

SpaceX's Demo-2 crewed test flight scheduled to blast off May 27 on a Crew Dragon spacecraft has been inevitably delayed - due to bad weather.

While this would be NASA's first crewed launch from U.S. soil since 2011, a global pandemic had NASA urging people to stay home, and urged people to watch the launch, but from inside their homes.

Donald Trump's daughter, and White House advisor, Ivanka Trump, however, went to the historic launch along with her kids.

The launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon to the ISS was scrubbed 17 minutes before the scheduled launch due to inclement weather.



Leaving Kennedy Space Center now ... disappointing, but safety first!



Launch will be rescheduled! 🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 27, 2020

Soon, however, Twitter criticized her for the move, especially for Jared, her husband not wearing a mask, even as she wore one which matched her dress.

Luckily, Jared doesn’t spread viruses like humans do. pic.twitter.com/f2zpA6xoad — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 27, 2020

@IvankaTrump leering at the camera, hopefully thinking she wished she were somewhere else - and wishing her Ken Doll husband would be smart enough to wear a mask. But I fear she's soaking up this White House thing, oblivious to her abusive father's madness. https://t.co/fWPz3rE1rJ — Michael Mitchell (@MGMitchell) May 28, 2020

Why isn’t Jared wearing a mask? pic.twitter.com/D6BdISTx1Z — CheekyMaru is home 😷✨ (@AJDMaru) May 27, 2020

Did the taxpayers pay for this little family vacation. And why didn’t Jared wear a mask? Oh well. Photo op! pic.twitter.com/nJ0aDszpyD — Lynn Wolff (@cheleycat) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, SpaceX's launch has been rescheduled for 3:22PM EDT on May 30 (12:52AM IST on May 31), which too will depend on the prevalent weather conditions.

Part of SpaceX’s big promise as a private player in the realm of space is making space missions more affordable, with the utilisation of reusable rockets.

SpaceX has held numerous test missions over the past few years, and their recent efforts have been rather diversified. After acing the practice of recapturing the booster phase of the Falcon 9 rocket multiple times, SpaceX’s interest is now vested in manned missions, of which the Demo-2 mission to take Behnken and Hurley to the International Space Station was expected to be the first.

Company founder and chief executive Elon Musk has also been upbeat about his perspective on future Mars missions, and the May 30 launch may lay the foundation stone for all of that.