2-MIN READ

Ivanka Trump Took Kids to Elon Musk's SpaceX Launch Even as NASA Told Everyone to Stay Home

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

Donald Trump's daughter, and White House advisor, Ivanka Trump, however, went to the historic launch along with her kids.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
SpaceX's Demo-2 crewed test flight scheduled to blast off May 27 on a Crew Dragon spacecraft has been inevitably delayed - due to bad weather.

While this would be NASA's first crewed launch from U.S. soil since 2011, a global pandemic had NASA urging people to stay home, and urged people to watch the launch, but from inside their homes.



Soon, however, Twitter criticized her for the move, especially for Jared, her husband not wearing a mask, even as she wore one which matched her dress.

Meanwhile, SpaceX's launch has been rescheduled for 3:22PM EDT on May 30 (12:52AM IST on May 31), which too will depend on the prevalent weather conditions.

Part of SpaceX’s big promise as a private player in the realm of space is making space missions more affordable, with the utilisation of reusable rockets.

SpaceX has held numerous test missions over the past few years, and their recent efforts have been rather diversified. After acing the practice of recapturing the booster phase of the Falcon 9 rocket multiple times, SpaceX’s interest is now vested in manned missions, of which the Demo-2 mission to take Behnken and Hurley to the International Space Station was expected to be the first.

Company founder and chief executive Elon Musk has also been upbeat about his perspective on future Mars missions, and the May 30 launch may lay the foundation stone for all of that.


