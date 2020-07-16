Ivanka Trump's Can of 'Good' Goya Beans is Spilling Memes and Backlash on Twitter

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump is facing backlash on Twitter for sharing a picture of her holding a can of beans in support of Goya Foods — the company that attracted a social media boycott trend after CEO Robert Unanue's effusive praise for US President Donald Trump at an event last week.

According to ABC News, Unanue had said, "We're all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that's what my grandfather did," said Unanue, who runs the New Jersey-based business.

He further added, "We pray for our leadership, our President, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow."

Goya Foods, which is quite popular among the Latino Americans and is the largest Hispanic-owned US food company, sparked controversies as a large population of Americans considered Trump's policies towards the Hispanic people racist and discriminatory.

Following Unanue's praise, an immigrant youth-led social media group, United We Dream, also launched an online boycott petition claiming Unanue had "aligned the Goya brand with Trump's white supremacist agenda".

"If Goya wants our business, they must respect and fight for our humanity," the group said as per the ABC report.

This was only fueled more with Ivanka Trump's promoting Goya Foods.

After President Trump tweeted about his “love” for Goya, his daughter followed up the same late Tuesday by tweeting a photo, holding a can of Goya Beans and saying, "If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno."

If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

The hashtags #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya soon began trending on Twitter, with netizens taking to her post to express their disregard for her through harsh allegations and memes.

Many even pointed out how she is violating a law of 'United States Office of Government Ethics' that states: Executive branch employees may not use their Government positions to suggest that the agency or any part of the executive branch endorses an organization (including a nonprofit organization), product, service, or person.

Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2020

This family will sell ANYTHING — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 15, 2020

If it's Ivanka, it has to be vapid, feckless, insincere, and complicit. You never even held a can of Goya before your racist dad #RecklessTrump decided he needed a distraction.Stop worrying about the Goya.Start worrying about the DEAD.pic.twitter.com/dDcc9Sb6IW — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 15, 2020

Goya fuck yourself. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 15, 2020

Omg! Ivanka is using her official position paod by tax payers, whatever that is, to advertise a product. Is she getting paid for this by @GoyaFoods ? Will Trump's white nationalist base who wanted kids in cages and stolen from their parents actually buy the product? — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) July 15, 2020

You’re kidding me, right? No ethics left in this White House on issues big or small. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 15, 2020

According to reports, Unanue said that he was not going to apologise for his statement and cited freedom of speech in his defense.

However, the White House has defended Ivanka Trump tweeting of the photo stating that she had "every right" to publicly express her supports, reports The Guardian.

Opposition groups contend Ivanka Trump’s action is an indication of how the president and those surrounding him often "blur the line between politics and governing."

"Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration – one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community," said White House spokesperson Carolina Hurley.