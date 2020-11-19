Ivanka's Congratulatory Tweet for SpaceX Prompts Netizens to Suggest Space Vacation for Trump Family

The United States is witnessing one of its most dramatic periods after the Presidential elections. Even though Democrats have won the election and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris prepare to take over the key positions of President and Vice President, incumbent President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to believe otherwise.

The Trump family and their denial to accept the election results were met with an all-new internet meme fest when Ivanka Trump congratulated SpaceX for its recent feat.

On Monday, the Falcon 9 rocket took off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, carrying the SpaceX Dragon capsule for a manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission was successful as the capsule docked perfectly at the ISS.

Ivanka took to Twitter to congratulate the mission and said, “We are going to the Moon soon and Mars thereafter,” adding that her father dreams big and shoots for the stars.

Even though the tweet was posted in good faith, netizens could not ignore the context of Donald Trump’s determination to not leave the White House. Many users interpreted the tweet as her family's declaration of leaving the White House and aiming for Moon and Mars.

We are going to the Moon soon and Mars thereafter. 🚀 America 🇺🇸, and our President @realDonaldTrump, dreams big and shoot for the stars! 🌟 https://t.co/kd9CoH3XV5 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 16, 2020

As one user tweeted, "It's good that you're planning an exit strategy!"

It's good that you're planning an exist strategy! — Alex Gubin (@whoisbotsman) November 18, 2020

"You and Jared should volunteer for the Mars mission ", said another user.

You and Jared should volunteer for the Mars mission 😂 — Cindy, Jackie & Oscar ⚾🇺🇲🐾 (@CynthiaWeston6) November 18, 2020

While one account by the name of Hispanic Citizen shared a GIF of an astronaut playing golf on Mars and commented, "Have a nice trip. Send postcards."

Another person said, "You and daddy dearest can hitch a ride on those shuttles and stay there. Thanks."

you and daddy dearest can hitch a ride on those shuttles and stay there. Thanks — Joleen Tiberi (@meegwin1975) November 18, 2020

“You and your family are complete space cases, so I welcome you all to go to the moon and Mars,” suggested a user.

You and your family are complete space cases, so I welcome you all to go to the moon and Mars — Hiding my identity like all the cool kids (@MEG13731) November 18, 2020

One account had a business idea for the Trump family, “Why doesn’t the entire Trump family volunteer to be the first to go to Mars. No competition on building hotels.”

Why doesn't the entire trump family volunteer to be the first to go to Mars. No competition on building hotels. — Pro people (@savvey88) November 18, 2020

Well, we wonder what Ivanka Trump has to say to it.