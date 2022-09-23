'I’ve Waited a Lifetime For That': 81-year-old UK Man Meets Sister For The First Time in US

Siblings are an indispensable part of life, and 81-year-old, John Ellis was certainly of the view when he found he had four younger siblings in March this year. Growing up at a children’s home, he was not aware of his family. However, thanks to a genealogy website, he finally managed to connect to his now 79-year-old younger sister, Shirley Jones, reported BBC.

Ellis, who lives in UK’s North Walsham, travelled all the way to the USA to meet her younger sister for the first time. When the siblings finally met, it was an overflow of emotions. The duo embraced each other with open arms. “I’ve waited a lifetime for that,” Ellis was quoted as saying. He also mentioned his sister’s efforts at finding him every time she visited the United Kingdom and how she used to look up the phone directories but could not track him.

A photo of the siblings was posted on Instagram by BBC along with a caption that read, “Talk about a journey of a lifetime.”

Users commented it was better late than never and how the story is as beautiful as it is sad.

“Life is so beautiful, bless their hearts,” a user commented.

Ellis stated that he never knew he had more than 40 relatives and the information came as a shock to him. However, he is now ready to embrace them and so is the family, North Norfolk News

Ellis’ other sister, Irene and he used to live in a children’s home in North Walsham, unaware of why their mother could not raise them and who their father was.

He later found out his mother had three other daughters and a son with another partner. While one of his half-sisters passed away, he met his other half-siblings and their children. He also found that Shirley was his sister born to the same parents.

