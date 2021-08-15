The Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Mimi’ has received a lot of praise from the audience and critics for bringing to screen the often hushed up topic of in-vitro fertilization and surrogacy. Sanon’s performance was praised for its authenticity and the movie has become a huge hit online. But despite all the goodwill the film earned, a recent post by an IVF doctor has gone viral where he has criticized the movie for misrepresenting several concepts about surrogacy in the movie.

In the video that has now gone viral on Instagram, the doctor who goes by the Instagram handle doctoryuvi, he starts off with saying how the moment he saw the trailer of the film, which actually gave away the entire film’s plot, he knew it was going to be a complete misrepresentation of surrogacy. “But I decided to wait for the film to release before giving my opinion on it," he said.

“It is appalling to see the amount of misinformation this movie presents to us with. In fact, it is sad to see the makers and the writers, before making a film on such a complex and sensitive subject, have not taken even an inch of an effort to research the facts and the laws and the regulations that move around surrogacy in our country. If they had taken five minutes to Google surrogacy laws in India, they would have realised that their entire movie was based on false statements and false information," the doctor says.

The doctor also revealed that in November 2015, the government of India banned non-Indian passport holders from the commission of surrogacy in the country. He said,"As of today, foreign couples cannot cater to surrogacy services in India."

He also elaborated on Sanon’s character saying that in order to become a surrogate according to Indian laws, one needs to be a married woman with one living child of hers. But in the film, the lead actress is shown to be a 24-year-old unmarried dancer.

He also pointed out how the writes and the creatives of the film used ‘loose and sleazy language’ when it came to addressing sensitive topic in the film.

The doctor also pointed out how the movie ended up misrepresenting strict laws around surrogacy and the adopting couple.

Mimi narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.

