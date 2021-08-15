IVF Mom Who Fought Covid-19 Brings Back Twins from Hospital After 87 Days

In September 2017, Amandeep Kaur Khosa and her husband Amarpal Singh of Haryana lost their 23-year-old son, their only child, in a car accident. After some months, the couple wanted to be parents once more. In 2018, after deciding on In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF), a baby girl was delivered.

Given their advanced age, they decided on the second round of IVF for twins in November last year at the same institution. They believed that their child required a sibling. However, when Amandeep, 48, contracted Covid-19 during her 26th week of pregnancy, the couple’s road to welcome their infants became a tumultuous 87-day ordeal. It became a fight for life.

According to Dr Nayna Patel of Akanksha Institute, Amandeep had an amniotic fluid drain while having Covid therapy, placing the couple’s newborn boys at risk. The infants were due on August 25, but the doctors opted to deliver them on May 25.

Dr Patel stated that they were aware that the problems may endanger the mother’s life as well. As a result, they opted to deliver the kids through C-section. The infants were delivered at week 26 and were highly loaded with Covid-19 antibodies, resulting in multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS)-C and other problems.

Following the C-section, the doctors looked for the preterm infants and Amandeep for 87 days.

Every visit to the hospital, according to Amandeep, was like walking on ice for 87 days. “We’d pray that we don’t get terrible news. But somewhere in the back of my mind, via prayers, I found courage in believing that if God has intended something like this for me at this age, he will see me through it,” Amandeep told Indian Express. Their family were extremely supportive of the pair. They named their newborn twins Gurmehtab and Gursifat.

