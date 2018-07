JK Rowling Just Ripped Apart Donald Trump's Tweet, Yet Again

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

It's common knowledge that Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling has a magical way with words, not just in her novels but in the exciting realm of Twitterverse too.By now you're probably more than aware that JK Rowling has a serious Twitter game and no one is safe.The British novelist is often seen to be vocal about her political views, especially her support for the LGBTQ community and well, her absolute disdain for Donald Trump.This might have riveted negative attention to her Twitter page, but she instantly summons brutal wit-smacking responses every time. After all, she knows a "load of cobblers" when she sees it.However, her number one target is always president Donald Trump, who she has humiliated in a number of ways in the past.The Harry Potter author has put the president on blast numerous times, and she was back at it again this week.This happened when President Trump earlier today in a tweet tried asserting his literary prowess, claiming to "have writtenmany best-selling books" against the torrential grammar Nazism on his tweets.Annnnnd,to much of Rowling's amusement he messed that up too.Yes, rollicking Rowling at her best isn't it. However, this obviously isn't the first time that Rowling publicly took Trump's case. In fact, a close look at her twitter reveals an entire scurrilous agenda in the workings to target Trump for his pigheadedness. Today seems like the right day to do a recap of some of the most searing Rowling twitter comebacks on Donald Trump.As the Shrunken Head from Harry Potter would say, "Fasten your seat belts, it's gonna be a bumpy ride, man."1. Her re-working of his infamous quotes about women.2.And her response to his defense3.The time she compared Trump to Voldemort.4.The time she compared him to a Twitter egg.5. The time she made her Trump-bashing stance clear6.The time when less than a sentence was enough.7. And then this.8. The time she joined forces with Stephen King. 9. And again.10. Making another classic Harry Potter reference.11. When she mocked the president with the words of one of his predecessors.12. Recently, when she compared his spectacle to the Royal Wedding. And thrashed of course.13. When she didn't even spare Trump's signature. 14. Finally, when she trolled 'chicken' Donald Trump for cancelling UK trip, rather simply.Savage queen Rowling is, well, savage.