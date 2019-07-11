JK Rowling, Valued at 92 Million Dollars, is the Only Author in the '100 Highest Paid Celebrities'

Forbes has revealed its 100 Highest-Paid Entertainers list for 2019 with Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner topping the roundup of the richest musicians, athletes, authors, comedians and 'personalities'.

Interestingly, J.K Rowling is the only author to have made it to the highest-paid list. Rowling, who had been placed at number 13, with USD 92 million, has kept the rights to her Harry Potter books and earns money from every movie, Broadway show and theme parks connected to the popular series.

The British novelist, whose Harry Potter book series has been translated into 79 different languages and sold more than 450 million copies, is perhaps the best-selling book series in history.

Harry Potter and the Philospher's Stone hit British bookshops on June 26, 1997 with an initial print run of 500 hardback copies. A decade later, when the final book in the series was published, it was estimated that more than 250,000 fans queued at Waterstones book shops across the UK to buy the book when it was released at midnight.

One thing that led to the popularity of the series is, much like Star Wars, the novels build up a world with their own laws, vocabulary, customs that somehow invites fans to obsess over them.

And with rigid attention to detail, it is a sure shot way for marketers to mint money out of them.

The literary commercialization of her magical universe means that a product line was developed out of it that was ripe for the taking, retaining its popularity, 22 years after the first book was initially published in 1997.

Today, one can actually buy things like Chocolate Frogs and Flavoured Beans much like the series, thus continuing with its frenzy and Rowling's popularity.

Apart from the original seven books and eight film adaptations, there are now four Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks in Florida (two), Hollywood (one), and Osaka, Japan (one), all of which add to Rowling's wealth.

Furthermore, the Warner Bros Studio Tour The Making of Harry Potter which welcomes thousands of visitors every year, all have helped Rowlings reach the position she is now in from a single mother living on state benefits.