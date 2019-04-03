English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaa Simran Jaa: PIB Uses 'DDLJ' Meme to Encourage Citizens to Vote in Lok Sabha Elections
Press Information Bureau (PIB) has urged people to cast their votes by taking a leaf of out of the 90's classic, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
With less than a month to go for the polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 to begin, almost everyone in the country is aware of the campaigning politicians are doing to garner votes.
But along with candidates trying to win, another thing stands out during the voting process - voter turnout. Before every election, there is a significant increase in government and organizing bodies urging people to come out and vote.
The movie ends with an iconic scene that has become part of pop-culture and stayed in our cultural consciousness. It shows Simran (Kajol) pleading to her father to get onto the train (Raj) Shah Rukh Khan is on, and her 'Bauji' (Amrish Puri) denies it, until a sudden change in heart and allows her to go, saying, "Ja Simran Ja, Jee Le Apni Zindagi."
Taking the cue, the PIB took to Twitter on Monday and gave the election treatment to it.
"Every Election Is Determined By The Voters Who Turn Up. Voting is not just a responsibility, its a duty," the tweet is captioned.
Netizens were in for some amusement.
The 2014 polls have so far recorded the highest number of voter turnout, at 66.38%
Every Election Is Determined By The Voters Who Turn Up— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 1, 2019
Voting is not just a responsibility, its a duty
Be a responsibile citizen, turn up to vote....#ItMatters#GeneralElections2019 #LokSabhaElections2019 #Elections2019 pic.twitter.com/H490b9rbiZ
Netizens were in for some amusement.
Dilwale Voter Le Jayenge...— fasi (@fasiexcel) April 2, 2019
@PIB_India is drawing creativity from bollywood these days 😃#Elections 2019#Voter's awareness https://t.co/XphiYOTK9W— AMITABH RANJAN (@amitabhranjann) April 1, 2019
Well played, @PIB_India. Pleasant surprise #VoteKar https://t.co/L4KRfAPnwk— Newspauper (@ippusultan) April 1, 2019
PIB at its best😂🙏 https://t.co/HSiZmbeXjP— Adarshgireesh tiwari (@a_d_a_rsh) April 2, 2019
Jaa Simran jaa, live your life https://t.co/EEgikMCMrf— Leishemba Rajkumar (@leishembaa) April 2, 2019
The 2014 polls have so far recorded the highest number of voter turnout, at 66.38%
