1-min read

Jaa Simran Jaa: PIB Uses 'DDLJ' Meme to Encourage Citizens to Vote in Lok Sabha Elections

Press Information Bureau (PIB) has urged people to cast their votes by taking a leaf of out of the 90's classic, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 3, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
With less than a month to go for the polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 to begin, almost everyone in the country is aware of the campaigning politicians are doing to garner votes.

But along with candidates trying to win, another thing stands out during the voting process - voter turnout. Before every election, there is a significant increase in government and organizing bodies urging people to come out and vote.

Taking this message to the millennials, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has urged people to cast their votes by taking a leaf of out of the 90's classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The movie ends with an iconic scene that has become part of pop-culture and stayed in our cultural consciousness. It shows Simran (Kajol) pleading to her father to get onto the train (Raj) Shah Rukh Khan is on, and her 'Bauji' (Amrish Puri) denies it, until a sudden change in heart and allows her to go, saying, "Ja Simran Ja, Jee Le Apni Zindagi."

Taking the cue, the PIB took to Twitter on Monday and gave the election treatment to it.

"Every Election Is Determined By The Voters Who Turn Up. Voting is not just a responsibility, its a duty," the tweet is captioned.




Netizens were in for some amusement.
















The 2014 polls have so far recorded the highest number of voter turnout, at 66.38%
