Jaadu? British Woman Claims She Has Been Abducted By 'Silver-coloured' Aliens Over 50 times

Despite a lack of scientific evidence, conspiracy theorists continue to claim that aliens have been visiting the Earth over millennia and the unusual UFO sightings in various parts of the world are a sign of their existence on Earth. Adding to the conversation is a new unbelievable theory of a British woman claiming that she was abducted by the extraterrestrials more than 50 times. The woman also added that during the paranormal encounters, she was introduced to the technological aspects of the UFO.

According to the DailyStar report, the astonishing revelation was made by Paula Smith, a 50-year-old woman from Bradford. Smith said that she had her first brush with the aliens when she was a child and it has continued ever since. Further, the Bradford resident claims that the aliens who abducted her also left bruises on her body following one abduction. The woman also added that the aliens were silver in colour. The report also cites her producing strange photographs that showed the mysterious creatures she had encountered and claimed was abducted by. The images depicted the aliens as silver-coloured creatures, which Smith described were inside a spaceship.

“I have experienced 52 paranormal incidents. There’s no warning and I can’t sense anything is going to happen. It just happens,” Paula said. She also claims to have been in a UFO.“I can’t sense anything,” she told the British media outlet, adding that the incident had repeatedly occurred to her and she had to teach herself not to freak out, else she'd go crazy. Smith also said that she has been a victim of ridicule and people around her mostly would not believe her stories.

The 50-year-old’s claim is one of the several that have surfaced over the years about UFO and strange objects sightings. According to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) data/report, the sightings of UFOs registered have increased during the coronavirus pandemic, compared to the last year, with 480 new reports submitted just last month.

