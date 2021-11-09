'Jaana Chahiye': Mohammad Rizwan 'Predicting' Scotland Wicket Amuses Pakistani Fans

Pakistan have played some phenomenal cricket so far in the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. The Babar Azam and Co. that were the first to race to the semi-finals, kickstarted their campaign on a high note when they crushed arch-rivals India by 10 wickets. Since then, the Men in Green have stayed unbeaten and the story on Sunday wasn’t any different. Meeting Scotland before they head to the semis, Pakistan handed Scotland a 72-run defeat after Shoaib Malik’s late fireworks propelled them to a formidable score of 189/4. While the bowling and batting departments worked in unison to take Pakistan’s wins to five in five, there was a moment of brilliance during Scotland’s chase at Sharjah Cricket Stadium that left many in Pakistan amused.

Bowling the 11th over of the second innings, Shadab Khan picked up the wicket of George Munsey on the very first delivery of the over. In came Dylan Budge as Scotland’s score read 41-3. After Budge chipped the first ball for no run, Khan got special “instructions" from wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

“Ab iss ball pe jaana chahiye isko (he should be dismissed on this ball)," quipped Rizwan from behind the stump. And Khan delivered.

Rizwan’s words were not only picked up by the stump mic but also by Pakistani fans on social media.

Rizwan said "iss ball pe jaayega yeh"And… Shadab knocked the stumps! BEAUTIFUL!— Saad Tariq Siddiqui (@saadts88) November 7, 2021

Rizwan "abhi iss ball pe jana chahye isko"Shadab: your wish is my command. What sorcery is this bois?!?! 😍 #PAKvSCO — Basma. (@basma_y92) November 7, 2021

Riz to shadab "iss ball pe jana chahye"Shadab "your wish is my command"Gets budge on the very next ball.Epic 😂#PAKvsSCO— Humera 🇵🇰 (@humeraslam) November 7, 2021

Rizwan saying “yeh out hai iss ball pe” and that’s exactly what happens 🔥💪🏻— Ali (@MuhammadAli__7) November 2, 2021

Rizwan only says: bas iss ball pe ye out haiAnd Pakistani bowlers oblige. That's how we're winning this World Cup. — Ya Boring (@RedHot_Cheetos) November 7, 2021

"Iss ball pe jana chaiye"AND SHADAB DELIVERED IT!!! ❤️Again❤️#PAKvsSCO— hamna27 (@hamna27) November 7, 2021

Another amusing moment from the same match also had something to do with Rizwan, only this time it was a gentleman supporting the team whose stunned reaction to the Pakistani opener’s early dismissal caught the fancy of commentators.

“That’s a very distressed looking man. It really isn’t that bad, sir. It is a loss of a wicket but they are playing fabulous cricket in this tournament," the commentator remarked.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.