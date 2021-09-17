Jaaved Jaaferi Reveals One Thing He Never Understood About Takeshi's Castle

Growing up during the early aughts, Indian children were glued to their television screens watching the reruns of comic highlights from the physical Japanese game show Fûun! Takeshi Jô aka Takeshi’s Castle with hilarious Hindi commentary by actor Jaaved Jaaferi.The show was originally shot in 1982, however, it was aired for the Indian audience with Jaaferi’s comical commentary. The show started with a large group of participants competing to reach the final round by successfully completing the tasks and overcoming the obstacles.

It featured Japanese actor and comedian Takeshi Kitano as a leader of the opposing team who owned a castle and set up difficult challenges for players aka the volunteer army to get to him. Combined with Jaaferi’s Indian take on the Japanese show, Takeshi’s Castle was a sure shot laugh riot for its viewers.

However, the actor recently tweeted that there is one thing he still does not understand about the show. Jaaferi tweeted a Takeshi’s Castle meme on Wednesday that read, “12 people have been on the moon, but only 9 have won Takeshi’s Castle.”Reacting to the meme, Jaaferi wrote, “I have witnessed 3 of them… and yet not understood what they won.”

I have witnessed 3 of them… and yet not understood what they won 😆 pic.twitter.com/0GeK4d6puf— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) September 15, 2021

The tweet certainly refreshed the memories of netizens who never missed an episode of the show. With over 22.2k likes and 1,600 retweets, tweeples reacted to Jaaferi’s tweet and shared their own memories from the show.One user commented, “Which episodes are of winning??I thought nobody won ever.” Praising Jaaferi’s contribution to the show, one user commented,“I don’t know about them but you won our hearts, sir.”

Which episodes are of winning.?? I thought nobody won ever….— Aparna Mishra (@aparnamishrams1) September 17, 2021

I don't know about them. . . but u won our hearts❤💞 sir. 😄😄— Mohammed Abdul Basith (@Mohamme33573867) September 17, 2021

Hailing Jaaferi’s talent as a comedian, another user commented, “Your commentary on Takeshi Castle, was of the best comedy in India.”

Your Commentary on Takeshi Castle, was of the best comedy in India…😁😁— Mayur Goan guy🇮🇳🍺🌴🍤 (@Mayur_Goakar) September 17, 2021

Sharing his memory of the show, another user commented, “Takeshi’s Castle used to be my favourite during my childhood,Javed Jaaferi was the main reason it was funny. Many channels tried to copy but could not get the same quality of commentary.”

Takeshi's Castle used to be my favourite during my childhood , Javed Jaaferi was the main reason it was funny.Many channels tried to copy but could not get the same quality of commentary.— Ayush Sharma (@ayushsharmacool) September 17, 2021

Reading all these comments, there is nothing wrong in saying that Jaaferi was the highlight of the Indian version of the show.

