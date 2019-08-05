Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Jab They Met, an Auto-rickshaw Driver Offered Imtiaz Ali a Free Ride in Mumbai Rains

Imtiaz Ali relented and boarded the auto before a car-borne couple stopped the rickshaw and asked for a selfie with him.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 5, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
Jab They Met, an Auto-rickshaw Driver Offered Imtiaz Ali a Free Ride in Mumbai Rains
Image posted by Imtiaz Ali on Facebook.
Loading...

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali restored the fledgeling faith of many netizens in humanity as he shared a heartwarming story of an auto-rickshaw driver offering him a free ride on a rainy night in Mumbai.

The Love Aaj Kal director wrote on Facebook that he was walking in the rain when an auto-rickshaw driver stopped to ask him if he wanted a ride.

“I refused, he asked again - it was raining and I was without cover. I had checked my wallet, I smiled at him and said I had no money,” he wrote on the social media site.

But the auto-rickshaw was insistent and even offered to drop Imtiaz at his destination without charging any money.

“I asked him to carry on and get some other client and do his job. He said it was raining and I would get wet. He asked me to sit in, he would drop me,” he wrote.

Ali relented and boarded the auto before a car-borne couple stopped the rickshaw and asked for a selfie with him.

“The autorickshaw guy looked at me. He asked me if I was Imtiaz Ali. He said he would want a selfie with me. I told him I would want a selfie with him as well,” he wrote alongside a selfie with the rickshaw driver.

Ali’s post has been liked 14,000 times since it was shared on Sunday with many netizens praising the rickshaw driver’s kind gesture.

“I would also want a selfie with him! Thank you for promoting goodness, much needed today,” reads one of the many comments on the viral post.

“Much respect to auto Rickshaw guy! He proved that Kindness costs nothing!” another wrote.

The Bollywood director, producer and writer recently celebrated 10 years of Love Aaj Kal by penning a heartfelt note about the film.

Imtiaz has wrapped up the shooting of his latest directorial venture starring Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan. The untitled sequel of Love Aaj Kal is set for a February 2020 release.

