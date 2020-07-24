BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Jab We Met Fans are Convinced Cillian Murphy, Not Shahid Kapoor, Played the Role of Aditya

Image credits: @abdullasohail_ / Twitter.

Jab We Met fans are convinced that Imtiaz Ali's popular 2007 rom-com starred Irish actor Cillian Murphy and not Shahid Kapoor as Aditya Kashyap in the lead role.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
Share this:

The Internet is always hyped up about celebrity doppelgangers.

Singer Taylor Swift has one. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently met her lookalike. Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri has a doppelganger in Bangladesh. Indian Team captain Virat Kohli's twin Cavit Çetin Güner starred in hit Turkish TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. Akeisha Varnado Land, a social media influencer from Missouri is popular for her uncanny resemblance to the former Dutchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

You get the gist.

And now, desis are convinced that Imtiaz Ali's popular 2007 rom-com Jab We Met starred Kareena Kapoor and Irish actor Cillian Murphy and not Shahid Kapoor as Aditya in the lead.

Murphy, who has given noteworthy performances in gangster series Peaky Blinders and The Dark Knight trilogy made his Bollywood debut with Jab We Met, netizens say with "proof".

Don't believe us?

Here you go:

Yep, same.

Now waiting for Cillian Murphy to either watch Imitiaz Ali's movie or take notice of photoshopped memes and confirm that it was indeed him as Aditya Kashyap all along. Or wait for the memers to go all Geet and say, "Bhai sahab, aap convince ho gaye hai ya main aur bolun?"

