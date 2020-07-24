Jab We Met Fans are Convinced Cillian Murphy, Not Shahid Kapoor, Played the Role of Aditya

The Internet is always hyped up about celebrity doppelgangers.

Singer Taylor Swift has one. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently met her lookalike. Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri has a doppelganger in Bangladesh. Indian Team captain Virat Kohli's twin Cavit Çetin Güner starred in hit Turkish TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul. Akeisha Varnado Land, a social media influencer from Missouri is popular for her uncanny resemblance to the former Dutchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

You get the gist.

And now, desis are convinced that Imtiaz Ali's popular 2007 rom-com Jab We Met starred Kareena Kapoor and Irish actor Cillian Murphy and not Shahid Kapoor as Aditya in the lead.

Murphy, who has given noteworthy performances in gangster series Peaky Blinders and The Dark Knight trilogy made his Bollywood debut with Jab We Met, netizens say with "proof".

Don't believe us?

Here you go:

Shahid Kapoor from Jab We Met looks really hot pic.twitter.com/MkV83WpH1j — Diti (@pun_nauti) July 21, 2020

shahid kapoor in ‘jab we met’ (2007) was everything pic.twitter.com/7HTs03OiDP — ᴀ ʏ ʙ ᴇ ᴇ (@abdullasohail_) July 22, 2020

Why does Cillian Murphy from Batman look like Jab We Met’s Shahid who is just about to sing “Tum Se Hi”? pic.twitter.com/K7tuteNoR5 — Muhammad Mahroof (@Mahrooof98) July 22, 2020

ADITYA SHELBY FROM JAB WE MET pic.twitter.com/Ubln3TNBqk — Aryan⚡ (@_Maasumladka) July 21, 2020

people : I remember him from peaky blinderslegends : I remember him from batman begins me: y'all wrong, I remember him from jab we met pic.twitter.com/eG1VzVIcOh — Pop Base (@PopSase) July 22, 2020

A scene from Jab We Met pic.twitter.com/zVsV2bwU0i — ™ (@FCBTrooper) July 23, 2020

Cillian Murphy as @shahidkapoor in Jab we met is everywhere on the Internet! I cannot unsee it! pic.twitter.com/u1HjFPySY7 — Naman Kapoor (@thejoblessjoker) July 23, 2020

And just when I have resumed my Peaky Blinders watch, internet has gone wild about this cross connection between Cillian Murphy from Batman with Adittiya from Jab we met! Y'all are kinda destroying his Tommy Shelby image in my mind! https://t.co/bhqpFLEB5J — I aspire not to be a Teflon Slacker ϟ (@kutumoni04) July 23, 2020

Yep, same.

Why has everyone suddenly realised the Cillian Murphy looks like Shahid Kapoor's character in Jab we met — চন্দন (@nogodbutarceus) July 22, 2020

Now waiting for Cillian Murphy to either watch Imitiaz Ali's movie or take notice of photoshopped memes and confirm that it was indeed him as Aditya Kashyap all along. Or wait for the memers to go all Geet and say, "Bhai sahab, aap convince ho gaye hai ya main aur bolun?"