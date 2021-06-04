Jabalpur Artist Creates 'Eco-friendly' Artwork Out of Processed Leaves, Petals and Tree Bark

Nature enthusiasts from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district over the years have adopted a unique idea to save paper. Basant Soni has been making eco-friendly pieces of artwork with the help of tree leaves, dry flowers, and tree barks. Since 1999, Soni has ventured into creating organic pieces of artwork. In an interview with ANI, Soni revealed that back in time his father had introduced him to water painting. When the duo lived in Kolkata, they used to receive flower bouquets on multiple occasions, he continued. Soni said it was since then he started including dry flowers in his artworks. Soon from using flowers and leaves as an element, he shifted to make it the base of his artwork.

Madhya Pradesh: A man in Jabalpur makes organic pieces of artwork using dry flowers, tree leaves & tree bark "I've done research on techniques for drying flowers & leaves to get a particular colour. I use palm tree bark as canvas after processing it," says Vasant Kumar (03.06) pic.twitter.com/4mEAAyJLA1 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

Highlighting the benefits of switching to organic work, Soni said that cutting down trees for paper can be reduced and surface contamination can also be lowered down.

The organic artist processes barks of three types of trees to create his canvases. And the dried colourful flower petals and leaves are used to create art pieces. Soni shared that for almost 9 years, he has been teaching students how to do organic art.

Talking more about the organic artwork, the artist informed that the flower petals and leaves are processed before they are used. He said that each art piece takes about 10-15 days to finish. Once they are ready, artworks are coated with a layer of preservatives which makes them long last. Soni claimed that after framing, the organic artwork appears like any other water or oil painting. He further believes that organic artwork gives a 3-D effect when the art pieces are viewed from a certain distance.

Describing one of his organic art pieces of a cat, Soni informed that the art has been made by using peels of onion and garlic. But a quick glance at the work does not reveal the same.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here