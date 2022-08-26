Jabalpur Man Carries Infant in One Hand, Rides Rickshaw With Other: Heartbreaking Video is Viral

Raising a family does not come easy. It can become even harder if you are the sole breadwinner. Similar is the story of a cycle rickshaw puller in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur. A video of Rajesh is going viral and he can be seen carrying his toddler son in one hand while driving a cycle rickshaw on the streets of the city. Rajesh hails from Bihar.

He moved to Jabalpur in order to get a job so that he can financially support his family. He usually carries his kid in one hand and holds the handle of the rickshaw with the other. Even though the child sleeps in between, the father works hard to support a living. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to garner nearly 22K views. “Let’s manage a crowdfunding campaign for him, at least to manage an e-rickshaw for him,” suggested a Twitter user. Tweeple can be seen Reyweeting the video with their own captions. Here are a few:

Anurag SirRaise some funds for his daughter https://t.co/4wiUNV230C — Atul D Malave (@AtulMalave) August 25, 2022

Really feeling sorry for the pathetic condition of our poor people. Who has taken this video, why you could not extend support and capturing it for likes https://t.co/LDFk6KD7xj — anuradha nair (@annnair) August 25, 2022

Until unless we are not doing something better to uplift living of our bottom out society .. everything is worthless and no meaning of that growth .. equal opportunity and growth is the key… https://t.co/7ttlXvvycj — Madhukar Singh (Kumar) (@madhukar_singh) August 25, 2022

Poverty. The Big Picture. Riding into poverty trap. https://t.co/jtSOmusShx — jadav kakoti (@kakoti2011jadav) August 25, 2022

What is your take on Rajesh’s heartwarming tale?

