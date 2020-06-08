Jacinda Adern Emerges Hero ‘While Holding a Baby’ as She Leads New Zealand's Covid-19 Battle

New Zealand is on course to eliminate the Covid-19 disease after it announced that it had no active cases of Covid-19 for the first time since the novel coronavirus arrived in the country. With this, social distancing norms are likely to be eased and economy will be opened up too.

New Zealand's Health Ministry said on Monday that the last person who was being monitored for coronavirus had recovered. It also said there were no new cases of Covid-19 for a 17th consecutive day.

The impressive fight that the Pacific nation took up against the disease with a seven weeks strict lockdown has impressed everyone. And its Prime Minister Jacinda Adern is getting praised across the world for leading the fight.

Congratulations New Zealand. #COVIDfree. We did it! Thanks to the leadership of @jacindaardern, her team and all the Healthcare and essential workers and services.. and of course all kiwis and co here on these sweet as islands! — Rhys Darby (@rhysiedarby) June 8, 2020

New Zealand has no active cases of coronavirus - and *how sweet it is* to watch a left-wing feminist like @jacindaardern deliver an unambiguous lesson to the braggart, stumbling, incompetent likes of @realDonaldTrump, @BorisJohnson and @jairbolsonaro in what real leadership is. pic.twitter.com/COaZf0Ze3p — Anti-Fascist, Van Badham (@vanbadham) June 8, 2020

New Zealand is free of #COVID-19 cases. The world sees what true leadership in a health crisis looks like. Give women power, let us show how we do it. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) June 8, 2020

Meanwhile, in non-male-narcissist-led New Zealand, prime minister Jacinda Ardern has dealt with a terror attack, a deadly volcanic eruption and is about to declare her country Covid-free, all while holding a baby. pic.twitter.com/MpqSjuBkpp — Uki Goñi (@ukigoni) June 7, 2020

new zealand has 0 cases of #covid19 now! so amazing 💙 — shaaanxo 🐼 (@xoShaaan) June 8, 2020

Omg everything in NZ will be back to normal from midnight tonight except for border restrictions! We did it New Zealand. I’m so proud of us. — Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) June 8, 2020

Great to hear our last active case of #COVID19 has recovered! And 17 days with no new cases. Super job New Zealand! pic.twitter.com/eiAYIVsyAI — Dr Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) June 8, 2020

"Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but as we’ve previously said, ongoing vigilance against Covid-19 will continue to be essential," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in the statement.