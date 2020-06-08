BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Jacinda Adern Emerges Hero ‘While Holding a Baby’ as She Leads New Zealand's Covid-19 Battle

File photo of New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Image: Reuters)

With no cases of coronavirus in the last 17 days and the last patient having recovered too, New Zealand is all set to lift restrictions.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
New Zealand is on course to eliminate the Covid-19 disease after it announced that it had no active cases of Covid-19 for the first time since the novel coronavirus arrived in the country. With this, social distancing norms are likely to be eased and economy will be opened up too.

New Zealand's Health Ministry said on Monday that the last person who was being monitored for coronavirus had recovered. It also said there were no new cases of Covid-19 for a 17th consecutive day.

The impressive fight that the Pacific nation took up against the disease with a seven weeks strict lockdown has impressed everyone. And its Prime Minister Jacinda Adern is getting praised across the world for leading the fight.

"Having no active cases for the first time since February 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey but as we’ve previously said, ongoing vigilance against Covid-19 will continue to be essential," Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in the statement.


