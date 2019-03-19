PM Jacinda Ardern Says New Zealand Killer Doesn't Deserve to Be Named, the Internet Agrees
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets representatives of the Muslim community at the Canterbury Refugee Centre in Christchurch. (Image: AP)
Immediately after the shooting, Ardern promised the swift passing of gun control laws to ensure such an incident is never repeated again. While addressing her nation's government she said “you will never hear me mention” the name of the alleged Christchurch gunman. “Speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them,” she added.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says “you will never hear me mention” the name of the alleged Christchurch gunman. “Speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them.” https://t.co/874e3cD2Ge pic.twitter.com/b0nXgxgwV0— ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2019
Following the brutal slaying of 50 Muslims by fitness trainer Brenton Tarrant at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, Ardern addressed the media the same evening, in what became a highly circulated and acclaimed address, which included the words, "We are a proud nation of more than 200 ethnicities, 160 languages. And amongst that diversity we share common values. And the one that we place the currency on right now is our compassion and support for the community of those directly affected by this tragedy. And secondly, the strongest possible condemnation of the ideology of the people who did this. You may have chosen us – we utterly reject and condemn you."
On Saturday, when Ardern visited members of the Muslim community in Christchurch, she demonstrated that unity in diversity, donned in a somber black headscarf as she interacted with the injured, the relatives of those killed, and others. "This is not New Zealand. The only part of the incident we have seen over the past 24 to 36 hours that is New Zealand is the support that you are seeing now," she said.
While Ardern concentrated on comforting the bereaved, instead of making it a photo-op, one particular picture taken by Christchurch council photographer Kirk Hargreaves has gone viral around the world, and has become an encapsulation of the effect of the killings on the otherwise peaceful nation of New Zealand. Hargreaves took a picture of Ardern from outside the community hall where she was visiting with members of Christchurch's Muslim community, and the genuine sorrow in her eyes along with the concern on her face touched everyone who saw the picture.
Indeed, Ardern has been praised by all and sundry for every effort she's made to be a source of comfort for her country in this time of crisis, and be the strong leader her constituents need.
"One thing I can assure you, you won't hear me speak his name."— RNZ (@radionz) March 19, 2019
Prime Minister @jacindaardern speaking to media earlier today at Parliament about the Christchurch mosque attacks. pic.twitter.com/wAzIWTtHIs
NZ prime minister @jacindaardern: “others will give him notoriety, we will give him nothing, not even his name.” Bravo - the same goes for that other anonymous vermin in Risdon prison, Hobart.— Paul Bongiorno (@PaulBongiorno) March 19, 2019
Had to share this emotional clip of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern comforting families of those who were murdered in the MAGA terrorist attack. This is an actual leader who is also working on major gun reforms within the next 10 days.pic.twitter.com/iFOESW9CvV— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 18, 2019
This is Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand:— Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 18, 2019
- She promised to cover funeral costs of the 50 victims
- She assured every family of the victims financial assistance moving forward
- She wore the Hijab while honoring the Muslim victims and families #50lives pic.twitter.com/GcVJ30NpeK
WANTED: A Prme Minister of the calibre of @jacindaardern . It’s urgent.— Josh Bornstein (@JoshBBornstein) March 17, 2019
What a noble leader @JacindaArdern is! A true role model for our times.— Dr. Yasir Qadhi (@YasirQadhi) March 17, 2019
I might not have known your name before, & I know my words will not be read by you, but for whatever it's worth, you have forever won our respect, & the respect of millions around the globe.
God bless you! pic.twitter.com/lWlk9ZUQ1A
