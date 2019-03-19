PM Jacinda Ardern Says New Zealand Killer Doesn't Deserve to Be Named, the Internet Agrees

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says “you will never hear me mention” the name of the alleged Christchurch gunman. “Speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them.” https://t.co/874e3cD2Ge pic.twitter.com/b0nXgxgwV0 — ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2019

"One thing I can assure you, you won't hear me speak his name."



Prime Minister @jacindaardern speaking to media earlier today at Parliament about the Christchurch mosque attacks. pic.twitter.com/wAzIWTtHIs — RNZ (@radionz) March 19, 2019

NZ prime minister @jacindaardern: “others will give him notoriety, we will give him nothing, not even his name.” Bravo - the same goes for that other anonymous vermin in Risdon prison, Hobart. — Paul Bongiorno (@PaulBongiorno) March 19, 2019

Had to share this emotional clip of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern comforting families of those who were murdered in the MAGA terrorist attack. This is an actual leader who is also working on major gun reforms within the next 10 days.pic.twitter.com/iFOESW9CvV — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 18, 2019

This is Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand:



- She promised to cover funeral costs of the 50 victims



- She assured every family of the victims financial assistance moving forward



- She wore the Hijab while honoring the Muslim victims and families #50lives pic.twitter.com/GcVJ30NpeK — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 18, 2019

WANTED: A Prme Minister of the calibre of @jacindaardern . It’s urgent. — Josh Bornstein (@JoshBBornstein) March 17, 2019

What a noble leader @JacindaArdern is! A true role model for our times.

I might not have known your name before, & I know my words will not be read by you, but for whatever it's worth, you have forever won our respect, & the respect of millions around the globe.

God bless you! pic.twitter.com/lWlk9ZUQ1A — Dr. Yasir Qadhi (@YasirQadhi) March 17, 2019