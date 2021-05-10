buzz

Here's Why Jack Black and a Scene from His Nearly 2 Decade-Old Movie 'School of Rock' Recently Went Viral
2-MIN READ

Here's Why Jack Black and a Scene from His Nearly 2 Decade-Old Movie 'School of Rock' Recently Went Viral

Several fans commented as how the scene was 'more revolutionary' than they thought and it helped them in childhood.

The scene depicts actor Jack Black, as Dewey Finn, speaking to a young student who is reluctant to sing on stage because of her weight.

Versatile American actor Jack Black is trending on Twitter for all the right reasons. Eighteen years after his School Of Rock released in cinemas, an inspirational scene from the movie has gone viral and the actor is receiving praise for masterfully playing the character of Dewey Finn, who joins a school as a substitute teacher in a desperate bid to make money after being kicked out of his rock band, but he then turns his class of fifth-graders into a rock band to compete in a championship.

The Twitter trend started with the creator of the upcoming animated fantasy horror comedy Deadendia, who posted a powerful clip from the musical comedy and wrote: “This scene is more revolutionary than I think they even knew and it really stuck with me as a child.” The post has been retweeted 64,000 times with 6.9 million views.

The scene depicts Black, as Dewey Finn, speaking to a young student who is reluctant to sing on stage because of her weight. Jack then gives her the examples of the great Aretha Franklin and even himself to give a body-positive message and instill confidence in her.

Jack tells her, “And you know who else has a weight issue? Me. But once I get up on stage and start doing my thing, people worship me! Because I’m sexy, and chubby, man." The girl then asks him why doesn’t he go on a diet and Black responds because he “likes to eat”, asking further “is that a crime.”

Several Twitter users praised Black for his performance in the movie and also for being an amazing person in real life. Every one of us can use some of his wisdom.

Another said Black is a testament to living and loving who you are as a person and praised his dancing skills.

The musical comedy recently also started streaming on Netflix from May 1.

first published:May 10, 2021, 11:57 IST