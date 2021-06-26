CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jack Dorsey Invites Elon Musk to Share His 'Bicuriosity' on Bitcoin in Epic Twitter Exchange

Image Credits: AFP

While Jack Dorsey is a Bitcoin advocate, Elon Musk's announced in May that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin for car purchases.

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is considered a consistent advocate for Bitcoin on social media. On Friday, he shared a link inviting his followers to a Bitcoin event ‘The B Word’, which is an initiative by the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI). To everyone’s surprise, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was among the first to respond to Dorsey’s tweet. ‘The B Word’ is a global alliance of cryptocurrency industry leaders aiming to “demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin".

In his tweet, Dorsey said, “As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes #bitcoin open development so perfect. This day is focused on education and actions to do just that." To this, Musk commented, “Bicurious?"

While Dorsey is a Bitcoin advocate, Musk’s announcement in May that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin for car purchases due to long-brewing environmental concerns led to the cryptocurrency’s value falling more than 10 percent. While he has since then reversed his stance and said Tesla will resume accepting Bitcoin transactions when miners use more renewable energy, his tweets have often led to a fall in crypto prices.

Dorsey too replied to Musk’s comment, inviting his Tesla counterpart for a chat at the event to share his “curiosities". He said, “Bizarre! Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities…"

The banter between the two led to other Twitter users reacting hilariously to the conversation.

Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff, a Bitcoin skeptic too was seen joining the conversation.

first published:June 26, 2021, 11:53 IST