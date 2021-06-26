Jack Dorsey Invites Elon Musk to Share His 'Bicuriosity' on Bitcoin in Epic Twitter Exchange

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey is considered a consistent advocate for Bitcoin on social media. On Friday, he shared a link inviting his followers to a Bitcoin event ‘The B Word’, which is an initiative by the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI). To everyone’s surprise, Tesla CEO Elon Musk was among the first to respond to Dorsey’s tweet. ‘The B Word’ is a global alliance of cryptocurrency industry leaders aiming to “demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin".

In his tweet, Dorsey said, “As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes #bitcoin open development so perfect. This day is focused on education and actions to do just that." To this, Musk commented, “Bicurious?"

The #bitcoin development community above all else.As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes #bitcoin open development so perfect. This day is focused on education and actions to do just that.https://t.co/5pxX1LIVVA — jack (@jack) June 24, 2021

Bicurious?— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

While Dorsey is a Bitcoin advocate, Musk’s announcement in May that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin for car purchases due to long-brewing environmental concerns led to the cryptocurrency’s value falling more than 10 percent. While he has since then reversed his stance and said Tesla will resume accepting Bitcoin transactions when miners use more renewable energy, his tweets have often led to a fall in crypto prices.

Done! Will set up 🙏🏼— jack (@jack) June 25, 2021

Dorsey too replied to Musk’s comment, inviting his Tesla counterpart for a chat at the event to share his “curiosities". He said, “Bizarre! Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities…"

The banter between the two led to other Twitter users reacting hilariously to the conversation.

Lmao! . Boy would I love to be a fly on the wall when that conversation goes down! pic.twitter.com/mR9NfFSiG6— Ali G (@Ali_G_and_Doge) June 25, 2021

Almost sounded like you were hitting on Elon there — Kev Hmmm (@kevinhuh) June 25, 2021

The comments in this thread are a long way from being #gold, but they come a lot closer than #Bitcoin.— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) June 25, 2021

Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff, a Bitcoin skeptic too was seen joining the conversation.

