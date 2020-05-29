Jack Dorsey Just Sly Tweeted Mark Zuckerberg after Trump Threatened to Ban Twitter Over Fact-check

A day after United States President Donald Trump threatened to shut down all social media platforms, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took a dig at both the President and Mark Zuckerberg as he doubled down on the platform's stance against fake news.

Taking to Twitter, Dorsey doubled down on Twitter's stance on fake news and said that though the platform was not an "arbiter of truth", it would still work toward eradicating fake news by connecting "the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves".

"Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make," Jack tweeted.



There is no evidence that attempts are being made to rig the election, and under the tweets Twitter posted a link which read: "Get the facts about mail-in ballots."

The tweet was posted on Wednesday, a day after Trump's threats which came after Twitter, for the first time, tagged two of the POTUS's tweets as fake news.

Jack's tweet also follows Facebook CEO mark Zukcerberg's response to the controversy in which he had implied that by censoring such content, Twitter might be acting as the "arbiter of truth".

Zuckerberg waded into the row when he told Fox News that his social network -- still the biggest in the world -- has a different policy than Twitter's.

"I just believe strongly that Facebook should not be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online," Zuckerberg said in a snippet of the interview posted online Wednesday by Fox.

For years, Twitter has been accused of ignoring the president's violation of platform rules with his daily, often hourly barrages of personal insults and inaccurate information sent to more than 80 million followers.

But Twitter's slap on the wrist was enough to drive Trump into a tirade -- on Twitter -- in which he claimed that the political right in the United States is being censored.

"Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen," Trump said.

The Twitter CEO's response has been liked by over 91,000 people in a matter of hours.

(With inputs from AFP)