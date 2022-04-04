Jack Dorsey Says He is 'Partially' Responsible for Centralising Internet

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey took to his official Twitter handle as he wrote, “The days of usenet, irc, the web…even email (w PGP)…were amazing, centralising discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet. I realise I’m partially to blame, and regret it." Dorsey now mostly focuses on Blockchain and cryptocurrencies through his financial services company Block. He is appalled at the current state of the Internet.

Responding to his tweet, Affirm CEO and co-founder Max Levchin said that the Internet “changed from arthouse to blockbuster because it needed to gain an audience and make money". Dorsey then said, “Perhaps greater emphasis on protocol first and then interface would have helped. I agree there was less technology options around making money tho. It led to advertising dominating".

Dorsey founded Twitter in 2006 and stepped down as CEO last year. This comes as the social media giant has managed to attract millions of users. He is now invested in building an open and fully decentralised Bitcoin mining system.

Dorsey also raised his concern when the social media giant blocked formed US President Donald Trump. He said, “I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban Donald Trump from Twitter", while asking: “Was this correct?"

