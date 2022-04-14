Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet NFT Bought for Rs 22 Crore Gets Highest Bid of Rs 20K

A Non-fungible Token (NFT) of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s inaugural tweet made headlines when, in March last year, it was bought for a whopping $2.9 million, or roughly Rs 22 crore, as per Ethereum rates at that time. The NFT was purchased by an Israeli crypto Investor Sina Estavi. Estavi, which recently tried selling the exclusive rights for NFT of the 2006 tweet for $48 million (roughly Rs 365 crore). But unfortunately, the highest bid for the first tweet on Twitter failed to cross even $10,000, reported CoinDesk.

Estavi had recently announced on Twitter that he is selling the NFT of the world’s first-ever tweet. Sharing the link to the crypto bidding platform Open Sea, Estavi wrote, “I decided to sell this NFT (world’s first-ever tweet) and donate 50 percent of the proceeds ($25 million or more) to the charity, Give Directly.” https://twitter.com/sinaEstavi/status/1511832413973983239

However, the bids that were made on the NFT were way lower than what Estavi expected. The auction closed on Wednesday, with just seven total offers. These offers ranged from 0.09 ETH, which is $277 at current prices, meaning close to Rs 20,000 - to 0.0019 ETH, which is almost $6, meaning Rs 456.

Advertisement

Despite the low bids, Estavi is still hopeful and is seeking better offers. “The deadline I set was over, but if I get a good offer, I might accept it, I might never sell it,” he wrote, in a message to CoinDesk.

Jack Dorsey too chimed in with a ‘calling-out’ question. Pointing to Estavi’s announcement of donating 50 percent of the amount, Jack asked, “Why not 99 percent of it?”

why not 99% of it?— jack⚡️ (@jack) April 7, 2022

The reasons why Estavi tried selling his Jack Dorsey tweet NFT are not concrete yet. However, it is believed that Estavi put up the offer to cover the losses and pay back investors after two of his crypto ventures collapsed following a police arrest.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.