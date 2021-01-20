Jack Ma's Return Spurs Speculation and 'Lost and Found' Jokes on Social Media

On the account of Jack Ma’s reappearance, social media erupts with reactions

Ever since reports of Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma’s ‘alleged missing’ for nearly two months made news around the world, it also racked up quite a stir, as netizens kept wondering on the whereabouts of Alibaba group’s co-founder. The tech tycoon’s mysterious disappearance for months after his companies were subjected to a harsh crackdown from Chinese regulators worried the netizens. He has also been missing on social media fronts, as his last post was on October 10 last year. However, in the latest spate of events, news of the Alibaba Group’s co-founder’s reappearance made headlines again.

On Wednesday, China's most recognizable entrepreneur’s video surfaced online. In a series of tweets shared by Qingqing Chan, Chief Reporter of Global Times News – which is a state-affiliated media outlet – it was mentioned that “JackMa not disappear.” Chan also added that the tech entrepreneur had participated in a video conference with 100 village teachers.

See it here:

#JUSTIN: #JackMa not disappear, here we go: Ma just had a video conference with 100 village teachers on Wednesday morning, saying: after #COVID19, we'll meet each other again https://t.co/cBm1ryZJQr — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) January 20, 2021

The short video clip shared by Chen shows Ma dressed in a navy pullover, as he stepped out to meet 100 village-based teachers in China through a live video conference. This was his first public appearance since October 2020.

According to a Bloomberg report, Ma said, “Working hard for rural revitalization and common prosperity is the responsibility for our generation of businessmen.”

Post his appearance in a live-streamed video, the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s stocks soared, however, it also left several questions unanswered about the billionaire’s future. Ma's reappearance sent ripples across the microblogging site and netizens came-up with their hilarious best on the platform. Here are few Twitter reactions:

One user jokingly wrote that he was hoping for Jack Ma to announce his entrance/comeback whilst performing Lionel Ritchie’s famous Hello, is it me you’re looking for song. But he was content with the tech-tycoon’s latest video.

Another user termed Jack Ma’s disappearance and return as ‘LOST & FOUND’.

LOST & FOUND. Once Jack ma was Lost, now he is Found #jackmamissing — Santanu B. (@shan_calcutta) January 20, 2021

A creative user took help of a movie still from southern blockbuster Shivaji to announce Jack Ma’s return.

Another user too used a line from the Hindi movie Deewaar's “Mere paas Ma hai”. Sarcastically quoting that the line, the user mentioned that it now has a ‘new connotation’ since Jack Ma’s reappearance.

Mera paas Ma haiHas a whole new connotation#JackMa — KN Vaidyanathan (@KNVaidy) January 5, 2021

A Reuters report says that Jack Ma’s public appearance comes at a time when his company Alibaba is planning to raise USD five billion through the sale of US dollar-denominated bonds this month.