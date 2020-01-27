Jackie Shroff Has Won the 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' Meme. Y'all Can Go Home

If you are new to Jackie Shroff's world, the Bollywood actor has a healthy obsession with plants.

In his very own bhidu andaaz, Shroff has been, for years, urging his fans and followers to keep planting more trees to save the mother Earth.

He also wants you to bring home plants that release more oxygen that will bring more joy to your life.

Forget home, he even has a Snake plant in his car. Just Jackie things (not that we are complaining).

And if you think bhidu is just a regular plant hoarder and Earth lover, count the number of times he interrupts the very enjoyable Guftagoo interview with Irfan only to talk about the plants. Jackie Shroff really loves planting and adores 'em plants.

But why are we talking about Shroff and his adoration for the plants and the planet? Simply because, on Monday, the Bollywood actor joined the bandwagon of a viral Internet meme, giving it a personal touch.

For those who have been away from the Internet, American singer-songwriter Dolly Parton with a single Instagram post kicked off a meme trend which features four versions of you, one each for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

While the LinkedIn version is supposed to be slick and professional, Facebook is sanskari because now your parents, aunts and uncles are all on it too. Instagram is where you are larger than life and Tinder, well, who doesn't like to get "Superliked"?

But Jackie Shroff is earth-loving bhidu and he did exactly what he preaches. Because when Jackie made the meme, all four versions of him had one thing in common - plants.

Just in case you think this is a one off, Jackie Shroff and his love for plants is real. Here are a few reminder posts from his Instagram feed.

Don't miss the important message in this one.

He grows his own tomatoes and chillies.

Last year in August, Jackie Shroff had taken the Internet by storm after his hilarious speech on (you guessed it) planting trees went insanely viral on the web.

Here's what he said:

"Jhaad laga ke maine koi upkar nahin kiya Hindustan pe na duniye pe. Sab ka kaam hai lagane ka, lagao. Nahin lagaane ka hai, toh maro ja ke (I am not doing any service to the nation or the world by planting trees. Everybody should plant trees, and if you won't, you'll die)," said Jackie Shroff when he took part in a tree plantation drive in Mumbai with actor Kajol and her mother Tanuja.

Found our very own Marathi Leo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/9iB0OjUPrw — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) August 4, 2019

Bhidu, never change.

