Jacobin Cuckoo, The Bird That Only Drinks Rainwater

The Jacobin Cuckoo, among many, is one of the unique creatures on earth. Also known as the pied crested cuckoo or Chatak, this bird only drinks rainwater drop when it pours. Doesn’t matter how thirsty it might be, the bird does not drink any other kind of water, not even the collected rainwater. Found in regions of Africa and Asia, the bird is a welcome sight in North and Central India during the rainy season.

However, without rainwater, this bird can live for days. It is said that when this bird gets thirsty, it calls on the lord of rain for showers.

It is a bird with long-tail, black and white plumage with a crest on the head. With a much longer tail, the bird’s size is about of a Myna. The scientific name of the bird is Clamator Jacobins. With two populations in India, one of Pied Cuckoo resides in the southern part of the country. Meanwhile, the other, along with the monsoon winds travels to North and Central India from Africa by crossing the Arabian Sea.

In India, this bird is mainly found in Uttarakhand. It is called Choli in Garhwal of Uttarakhand. According to the people of Garhwal, it just keeps gazing at the sky. Chatak is also called Maghwa and Papiya in Marwari.

