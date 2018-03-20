GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jacqueline Fernandez's Version Of 'Ek Do Teen' Is Making Twitterati Shout Out 'Blasphemous'

'Legit think Jacqueline can't count beyond 13 in Hindi.'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 20, 2018, 1:07 PM IST
The first thing that comes to your mind when you think of Madhuri Dixit is her legendary dance numbers-- "Ek Do Teen", "Chane Ke Khet", "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya", "Maar Daala", "Aaja Nachle", "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" and countless others.

But when you think of remaking Madhuri's iconic song, you better match the charisma and charm of the actor.

The makers of Baaghi 2 are clearly very brave. They decided to bring Madhuri Dixit's Mohini alive on-screen with Jacqueline Fernandez stepping into her shoes. While the remix version of the song "Ek Do Teen" from N Chandra's hit 1987 film Tezaab is trending at #2 spot in India with over 10 million views on YouTube, social media users are unhappy that "Bollywood has ruined another classic".

"Dear Bollywood, If you can't create anything new then please don't recreate and ruin old songs too. I beg," read one YouTube comment. As soon as the "tribute" version was out, Twitterati too had something to say.








































In case you need the dose of the original.


 

Not less than a week ago, when Indian film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted a photo of Baaghi 2 merchandise that showed a chiseled Ramboesque Tiger Shroff (unrecognisable), it was bound to get memed.



And now, with this, Baaghi 2 is clearly becoming quite a joke even before its release.

