Jacu Bird Coffee, Grown In Brazil’s Camocim Estate, Costs A Staggering Rs 78,000 Per KG

Are you a coffee lover? If yes, then can you tell how many people in the world drink coffee? In which country do we have the highest consumption of coffee? Around 30-40% of the people in this world consume coffee. Moreover, Finland, the Netherlands, and Sweden love their coffee like no other nation or people.

Now that we are talking about coffee, have you heard of Jacu Bird Coffee? It’s said to be the most expensive coffee in the world. Interestingly, the coffee is expensive because it costs around one thousand dollars, roughly Rs 79,000, per kg.

Jacu Bird Coffee is said to be one of the rarest and most expensive coffees in the world. It is mainly grown in a small coffee plantation site in Brazil, Camocim Estate. The capital and investment used to grow Jacu are very high, making it unaffordable for the farmers living in the country.

There is a little story attached to its invention. In a small field a Brazilian man, Henrique Sloper de Arajo used to work as a coffee planter. These birds Jacu used to destroy the field of his work. The flock used to select the good beans. This led to a heavy loss of the planter. Henrique Sloper de Arajo could not do anything because Jacu is a rare bird and hence protected under Brazilian Law.

One day, to end this, he used an Indonesian technique. Saraiki Luwak coffee is produced by sifting the beans from animal waste called civet. Henrique persuaded the workers in Brazil to help him and earn good money. They are used to making coffee from the waste of the bird Jacu.

They undertook the work manually. The union of farmers used to select the coffee beans of the right quality. This way, they accessed the beans and processed them. The taste of this coffee is said to be mild, nutty, and sweet.

